UCLA Football: Former Bruins RB Signs With New York Giants
Former UCLA football running back Joshua Kelley has signed with the New York Giants, the team announced on Thursday. The Giants signed Kelley along with defensive backs Raheem Layne and Jonathan Sutherland.
The signing comes two days after Giants rookie running back Tyrone Tracy was carted off the field during practice. The Giants have room for depth at the position following the departure of star running back Saquon Barkley this offseason, who is now with the Philadelphia Eagles. The Giants' No. 1 rusher is currently Devin Singletary.
Up to this point, Kelley had exclusively played for the Los Angeles Chargers. The Chargers' fourth-round pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, Kelley was primarily a backup to Austin Ekeler over his career in Los Angeles.
As a rookie, Kelley appeared in 14 games, recording 354 yards on 111 carries and two touchdowns at an average of 3.2 yards per carry. His production weaned in his sophomore season, dropping to just 33 carries. He rebounded in 2022, getting 69 carries for 287 yards and two touchdowns while finally averaging over 4.0 yards per carry. In his most recent season in 2023, Kelley appeared in all 17 games, racking up 107 carries or 405 yards and two touchdowns.
Before his NFL career, Kelley began playing college football in the FCS at UC Davis, where he recorded 1,139 yards and seven touchdowns over two seasons with the Aggies from 2015-16. He transferred after the season to UCLA, signing as a walk-on with the team. Due to transfer rules at the time, Kelley was unable to play during his first season in Westwood.
Following the 2017 season, Chip Kelly took over as the team's head coach and gave Kelley a scholarship. Kelley had his breakout season under Kelly's offense in 2018, taking over in the middle of the season with six straight games putting up over 100 yards rushing. He had his best game that season against rival USC, racking up 289 yards and two touchdowns in a win for the Bruins.
Kelley finished up the 2018 campaign with 1,246 yards and 12 touchdowns at an average of 5.5 yards per carry as the Bruins' MVP of the season. He followed that up with another 1,000-yard season, rushing for 1,060 yards and 12 touchdowns in 2019, before heading to the NFL Draft the following spring.