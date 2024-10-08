UCLA Football: Latest on Bruins QB Ethan Garbers' Injury
After a week-long absence and an injured ankle, UCLA Bruins quarterback Ethan Garbers has made his return to practice.
While it's exciting to know that he's back in action, it's worth noting that his right foot was heavily taped up and, according to Ben Bolch of The New York Times, "his movements were not completely fluid as he dropped back during the portion of drills open to reporters."
That being said, his passes were still of his standard quality, but his mobility will be important when the Bruins play Minnesota at the Rose Bowl on Saturday.
In the end, UCLA head coach DeShaun Foster still isn't sure if he will start Garbers or backup quarterback Justyn Martin, especially after the latter's standout performance against Penn State.
“Justyn came out and played a good game, able to stay ahead of the chains in some situations and stuff,” Foster said. “You know, other situations we might have wanted to do differently, but the fact that where we played at and the way that he played, that was really a positive. So, I’m happy with how Justyn played.”
“Justyn played a good game, and we’re going to go into this week and see who can play.”
Against the Nittany Lions, Martin completed 22 of 30 pass attempts for 167 yards and one touchdown. Meanwhile, Garber has completed 67 of 117 passes for 808 yards, three touchdowns, and six interceptions this season so far.
While this is far from ideal, Foster still says that the Bruins are for sure Garbers' team. And after last season, it makes sense why.
In 11 games, Garbers made 98 completions of 146 passing attempts for 1,136 yards, 11 touchdowns, and only three interceptions.
Garbers' greatest performance came in the 2023 Starco Brands LA Bowl Hosted by Gronk. While quarterback Collin Schlee started the first half, Garbers came in the second half and led the Bruins to a victory over Boise State.
Garbers completed nine passes out of 12 attempts for 152 yards and two touchdowns. He also rushed three times for 38 yards. He was named LA Bowl Offensive MVP.
Needless to say, Foster and the rest of the will have a tough decision in the weeks ahead. Fortunately, if Martin continues to perform this well, he can at least guarantee a starting position in future seasons.
