Former Bruins Coach Promoted to Head Coach of the New York Jets
Last February, former UCLA Bruins linebackers coach and special teams coordinator and current New York Jets defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich had the honor of being a head coach for the 2024 Reese's Senior Bowl.
Ulrbrich wound up leading the National Team to a 16-7 victory over the American Team, coached by Terrell Williams of the Tennessee Titans.
Overall, Ulbrich had an excellent experience working with young talent and expanding his coaching horizons.
"I had a blast," Ulbrich said, per Mike Garafolo of the NFL Network. "It kind of forced me to kind of look at things from a global perspective as far as scheduling and all the little things that you never pay attention to as an assistant coach."
"So very cool in that way where it challenged me to look at the game in a different way. And it makes me excited for what could be, you know, for my future, in a lot of ways."
While, it looks like that future could be coming much sooner than expected.
The Jets shocked the football world by announcing that Robert Saleh had been removed as head coach after just over three seasons in the position.
"This morning, I informed Robert Saleh that he will no longer serve as the head coach of the Jets," Jets co-owner Woody Johnson said in a statement. "I thanked him for his hard work these past three-and-a-half years and wished him and his family well moving forward."
"This was not an easy decision, but we are not where we should be given our expectations, and I believe now is the best time for us to move in a different direction."
Now, Ulbrich is stepping up to serve as interim head coach for New York.
"Jeff Ulbrich will serve as our interim head coach for the remainder of the season," Johnson continued. "He is a tough coach who has the respect of the coaches and players on this team. I believe he along with the coaches on this staff can get the most out of our talented team and attain the goals we established this offseason."
Ulbrich began his professional football career when he was selected by the San Francisco 49ers with the 86th overall pick in the third round of the 2000 NFL Draft.
Ulbrich would remain with the team for 10 seasons, where he recorded 501 combined tackles, 5.5 sacks, six forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries, and two interceptions. He retired after suffering a concussion in his final season.
Since then, Ulbrich has operated as a linebackers coach, special teams coordinator, and defensive coordinator for multiple organizations, including the Seattle Seahawks, UCLA, the Atlanta Falcons, and the Jets.
Now, Ulbrich has the chance to prove that he is the right option for New York's head coach in the future.
