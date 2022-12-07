UCLA Football Offers Tulsa Defensive End Transfer Anthony Goodlow

The Bruins are going after another transfer edge rusher.

Former Tulsa defensive end Anthony Goodlow picked up an offer from UCLA football, the veteran announced Tuesday night on Twitter. Goodlow, who has spent the last five years with the Golden Hurricane, entered the transfer portal on Dec. 1.

TCU, Tulane, SMU, Oklahoma State, Rutgers, Arizona State and West Virginia are the other schools that have offered Goodlow since he entered the portal.

The 6-foot-4, 284-pound defensive lineman got his start as a three-star recruit out of Del City High School (OK) in 2018. His only offers at the time came from Louisiana-Monroe, Memphis, Navy, Tulsa and Wyoming.

After redshirting his freshman year at Tulsa, Goodlow got nine tackles across 12 games in 2019. He appeared in all nine of the Golden Hurricane's games during the COVID-shortened 2020 season, getting his first action as a starter and breaking out in the process.

Goodlow racked up 32 tackles, 4.5 tackles for loss, 4.0 sacks, one forced fumble and one pass breakup in 2020. Returning to his on-and-off starting role in 2021, Goodlow recorded 28 tackles, 7.0 tackles for loss, 6.0 sacks and one fumble recovery in 13 games.

In 2022, Goodlow once again played in all 12 games and finished with 44 tackles, 8.0 tackles for loss, 2.0 sacks and two pass breakups. Goodlow did enough to earn All-AAC Second Team honors one day before he entered the portal.

Goodlow has 113 tackles, 19.5 tackles for loss, 12.0 sacks, three pass breakups, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery across 48 career games. The Oklahoma City native has one year of eligibility remaining.

UCLA has two defensive line commits in its 12-member 2023 recruiting class – Liberty High School (CA) three-star Grant Buckey and Liberty High School (NV) three-star A.J. Fuimaono. The Bruins also picked up a commitment from UPenn defensive end transfer Jake Heimlicher on Nov. 29.

It remains to be seen whether Goodlow would fit in as an interior defensive lineman or a defensive end in Westwood. There wasn't a tell based on which coach offered him, since he tagged assistant head coach and defensive backs coach Brian Norwood in his tweet announcing the offer.

Bo Calvert is the only edge rusher set to run out of eligibility, while Jacob Sykes and Martin Andrus Jr. are the only interior lineman who won't be able to return in 2023. Defensive lineman Hayden Harris entered the transfer portal himself, but he only appeared in three games as a reserve this fall.

