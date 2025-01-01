UCLA Losing Key Position Coach
As far as the running department goes, things haven't been great for UCLA this offseason.
The team lost its starting running back, T.J. Harden, to the portal and has yet to fill that void. And now, the room is losing its position coach.
On Tuesday, former Bruins running backs coach Marcus T. Thomas announced on social media that he will be leaving the program.
Thomas held the role for just a season but had been with the program before, serving as the director of strategic intelligence in 2019 and as an offensive analyst in 2020 and 2021.
Thomas had played for Navy, where he was a four-year letterwinner. He excelled as a kick returner, finishing his collegiate career as the program's all-time leader in yards returned off kickoffs with 2,338. He was named an All-Independent honorable mention in 2012 and 2013.
Following his first stint with UCLA, Thomas returned to Navy to serve as the program's director of player personnel in 2022. The following year, he acted as an offensive analyst and slot backs coach for the Midshipmen.
Thomas had taken on the running backs coach position for UCLA after DeShaun Foster, who had previously held the role, became head coach.
UCLA's run game was the worst in the Big Ten this past season, as the Bruins averaged just 86.6 rushing yards per game.
UCLA's running back room was led by Harden, who ran for just 506 yards and two touchdowns this past season.
Harden entered the portal last month, and as previously mentioned, the Bruins are still in need of a starting running back. They haven't landed any from the 2024-25 transfer portal.
With Thomas' departure, UCLA will not be returning a single offensive position coach next season.
The Bruins have a new offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach (Tino Sunseri), offensive line coach (Andy Kwon), wide receivers coach (Burl Toler III),
We'll see who succeeds Thomas, but as of right now, the running back room is a major concern for UCLA, which will need to have a much-improved run game to be successful next season. Fortunately for the Bruins, though, their head coach just happens to be one of the best running backs to ever suit up for the Blue and Gold.