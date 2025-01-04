UCLA Needs to Jump All Over USC's Emmanuel Pregnon
One could argue that the offensive line is the most important unit in football and for those who make that argument, they're right. The big boys up front dictate whether the entire offense and oftentimes whether the team will be successful, doing the dirty work so their teammates may succeed.
As an offensive unit, both UCLA and USC underachieved in 2024 due to their usage of an archaic offensive system. On Friday, USC took a hit in that department as one of its starting offensive lineman, Emmanuel Pregnon, entered the transfer portal, per Matt Zenitz of 247Sports and CBS Sports.
UCLA has evolved with the hiring of Tino Sunseri and with Pregnon's entry, a potential core piece in his 2025 offense could be waiting right down the road.
Pregnon is a surprise addition to the transfer portal as he was expected to remain with USC for another year. Pregnon played in USC's victorious effort over Texas A&M in the Las Vegas Bowl and despite a change in offensive coordinators, Pregnon did not immediately follow his old offensive coordinator and offensive line coach Josh Henson to Purdue, choosing to play in the bowl game under new offensive line coach Zach Hanson.
Pregnon, a 2024 All-Big Ten second-team selection, has been a physical force since his arrival in Los Angeles. Pregnon developed his physical nature at Wyoming, helping the Cowboys qualify for two bowl games.
Bill Sparks of Kade's Draft Room told me that Pregnon is a "very strong anchor in pass protection with a well-built frame. Probably one of the more physical linemen out there. However, his run-blocking leaves a lot on the table. He’s entering the portal, which is an excellent move for him, as I had him as a day 3 prospect in this class. His ceiling currently is likely that of a Gabe Jackson type of player, so I’d like to see him focus more on moving folks in the run game at his next stop."
Brian Maafi, a draft contributor for Cheesehead TV gave his evaluation:
"Big athletic body, well built, muscular. Leans to the left in his stance. Agility is ok. Moves well in a straight line, has been used as a puller and looks like he can do it at the next level. Sets a wide base in pass pro post snap. Can get downfield and block. Length is average for a iOL. Generally shows good awareness, but will have some lapses. Will slide or fall off defenders sometimes, needs to latch on and sustain better. Will stop his legs when run blocking once contact is made. Not a mauler, but not passive either. Gets over his skis sometimes when trying to reach block, needs to move his feet in those situations. Ends up on the ground or stumbling too often, needs to improve his balance. Bend more at the knees, straighten his back. Ducks his head. Will turn his body when trying to reach, and needs to stay square. Knows how to reset his hands when met with power. Focus is too much on helping LT. Can be confused by stunts. Could play in any blocking system."
Pregnon's issues are also contributed to a USC offense operating in 2024 that is built for 2019. Sunseri's balanced attack will play to Pregnon's strengths, allowing him to play with a QB that remains in the pocket and a rushing attack that runs vertically instead of horizontally. If Pregnon wants to play in a manner that puts good film on his tape, that will improve his play and draft stock and in a place where he'll likely be an immediate starter, the answer is UCLA.
For UCLA, it's about sending a message to their crosstown rivals. The Bruins will be the dominant collegiate force in California and if UCLA sends Pregnon to the NFL as a priority draft pick, it would increase Deshaun Foster's ability to raid the region for talent. The messaging should be clear. People leave USC for another opportunity; people leave UCLA for the league and the addition of Pregnon could be the catalyst for such a statement.
