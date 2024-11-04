UCLA Opponent Preview: Iowa Offense
UCLA has a quick turnaround ahead as it prepares to host Iowa for its Homecoming game on Friday.
The Hawkeyes enter the matchup sitting at 6-3 with a 4-2 Big Ten record and rank fifth in the conference. They are currently riding a two-game win streak as they enter this final leg of the season.
Iowa will be determined to keep its streak alive when it takes on UCLA on the road, but the Bruins are on a two-game win streak of their own and will want nothing more than to give their Homecoming crowd an upset win.
Let's take a look at what Iowa's offense looks like heading into the matchup:
The Hawkeyes' strength is undoubtedly their defense, which ranks third in the Big Ten. The offense, meanwhile, ranks 10th at just 356.1 yards per game.
However, Iowa ranks fourth in the conference in points per game with 30.8. The Hawkeyes may not wear you down with the yards, but they know how to find the end zone.
In fact, their red zone efficiency is tied third in the Big Ten as well, as Iowa has converted on 27 of its 30 red zone trips (90.0%). It is tied with none other than UCLA in that area, though the Bruins have only made it down to the red zone 20 times this season.
The Hawkeyes' offense is led by sixth-year quarterback Cade McNamara, who transferred to Iowa last year after spending two seasons at Michigan, one in which he led the Wolverines to a Big Ten championship and a spot in the College Football Playoff.
McNamara hasn't exactly set the world on fire with his play this season, ranking 17th in the conference in both passing yards per game (127.1) and total passing yards (1,017). Iowa's offense ranks last in the Big Ten in passing yards per game with 133.8.
That should fare well for a UCLA defense that ranks second in the conference in passing yards allowed per game with 261.2.
Where Iowa's offense thrives, though, is on the ground, as the Hawkeyes average a conference-best 222.3 rushing yards per game, an effort that has been led by star running back Kaleb Johnson, who is averaging 142.1 rushing yards per game and leads the Big Ten by a mile in total rushing yards with 1,279. That mark is the second-best in the nation.
Unfortunately for UCLA, it ranks near the bottom of the conference in rushing yards allowed per game with 100.4.
It did, however, just do quite well against a very good Nebraska rushing attack. We'll see if the Bruins' defense can do it again on Friday.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @UCLAInsideronSI and @tcav30 and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.