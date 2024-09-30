UCLA Recruiting: Twin WRs Officially Commit to Bruins
Twin wide receiver prospects Kennan Pula and Jaron Pula have committed to UCLA football, the two brothers announced on social media Monday. Both Kennan and Jaron are three-star recruits hailing from Provo, Utah.
Kennan and Jaron are part of the class of 2026, and the third member of UCLA's recruiting class of 2026. The two receivers attend Timpview High School in Utah.
Both Kennan and Jaron received offers from numerous schools, including Alabama, Arizona, Arizona State, Auburn, BYU, Cal, Cincinnati, Colorado State, Houston, Iowa State, Miami, Michigan State, Ole Miss, Oregon, Oregon State, San Diego State, Tennessee, Texas Tech, Toledo, Utah, Utah State, Washington, Washington State, and Wisconsin. The two receivers chose the Bruins after they unofficially visited UCLA over the weekend during their game against Oregon, per 247 Sports.
Jaron credited the coaching staff as a large reason the team chose UCLA. “We just love the whole coaching staff and how much love and attention they’ve been showing us from the start,” Jaron told On3. “At UCLA, it just feels like home and we see our future there.”
The two brothers are also glad they will get the chance to play for the same college team together and not go to separate schools.
“It means a lot for us to stay together,” Kennan said to On3. “We come in a package deal. My brother and I would talk about if we would stay together when we go to college. Jaron said yes and I said no. It looks like he was right.
Kennan and Jaron join wide receiver Jonah Smith as the only members of UCLA's class of 2026 so far. Smith is also a three-star recruit and committed to UCLA in March. Smith attends Santa Margarita Catholic High School and is in his junior season.
The Bruins are already on track to continue having a deep receiving core. Receiver is currently one of the team's deepest positions, and they already have three for the class of 2026. Right now, the Bruins have a deep group with J. Michael Sturdivant, Rico Flores, Logan Loya, Titus Mokiao-Atimalala, Kwazi Gilmer, and Carter Shaw, and look to continue that in the future.
