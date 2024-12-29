UCLA's Best 2024-25 Transfer Commits So Far
UCLA has attacked the transfer portal so far this offseason and, as a result, has landed 18 commitments from the 2024-25 portal.
The Bruins are addressing major areas of need, and while there's more to be done, fans should be very pleased with the progress thus far.
Let's take a look at UCLA's best transfer commits so far this offseason:
LB Isaiah Chisom
Chisom was a Christmas Eve commit -- he decided to transfer to UCLA after spending his first two collegiate seasons with Oregon State.
Chisom is one of the top up-and-coming linebackers in the nation and one who will certainly help fill the Bruins' vacancy in the linebacker room after Kain Medrano and Carson Schwesinger each declared for the 2025 NFL Draft.
The former Beaver comes off a stellar redshirt freshman campaign, one in which he posted 75 tackles, five for losses and a pass defensed. He was recently named to The Athletic's All-Freshman First Team for his efforts.
DB Key Lawrence
UCLA has landed eight defensive backs from the portal so far this offseason, and Lawrence is arguably the best of them all.
The veteran defensive back decided to redshirt his lone season with Ole Miss this past year after playing in just four games. Before that, though, Lawrence was a standout defensive back for Oklahoma, where he spent three seasons, totaling 149 tackles, 11 for loss, a sack, 12 passes defensed and three interceptions in 36 games.
He will bring both experience and tremendous talent to UCLA's secondary.
OL Eugene Brooks
Whjile Brooks only played in three games for Oklahoma this past season, he has incredible upside and is a player who could serve as UCLA's anchor on its offensive line for years to come.
Brooks was a former four-star recruit and was ranked the No. 3 interior offensive lineman in the class of 2024, per the 247Sports Composite rankings.
WR Mikey Matthews
The Bruins needed to fill some voids left by wide receivers Logan Loya and J.Michael Sturdivant, and so far, they are doing so.
Landing Matthews on Saturday was huge for UCLA's wide receiver room, as the former Cal receiver has experience yet is still young enough to spend multiple years in Westwood. He also has a ton of potential and should continue to grow under his position coach, Burl Toler III, whos served as his wide receivers coach at Cal.
QB Joey Aguilar
Barring any more quarterback commits from the portal, Aguilar could be UCLA's next starting quarterback.
The veteran quarterback put up incredible numbers in the Sun Belt and has more than deserved a shot at the Big Ten. We'll see if he seizes the opportunity.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @UCLAInsideronSI and @tcav30 and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.