UCLA's Foster Talks Schwesinger's Future
UCLA star linebacker Carson Schwesinger will be faced with a big decision when the Bruins' season comes to a close this weekend.
The junior linebacker, who has turned in a tremendous season thus far as one of the nation's top linebackers, can either stay a Bruin or pursue a career in the NFL.
But with one last game to be played this year, Fresno State is the only thing on Schwesinger's mind.
"He's [Schwesinger] a guy that, he let me know early, like, 'Coach, we're just gonna finish this season and then assess everything after the season,'" said UCLA coach DeShaun Foster when he addressed the media on Wednesday. "He's truly locked in on finishing this year the right way. And I can respect that from a guy like that. Because I didn't want to even put anything in his ear because whatever decision he makes, I'm going to respect that because Carson is that type of kid that's not a -- he's really going to do whatever is best for him in that situation. So, I completely understand, especially if he gets the Butkus Award and the way that he came out and performed this season. He does deserve to get a shot and go to the NFL."
Schwesinger spoke on his future when he addressed reporters on Tuesday.
"It's been back and forth," he said. "Obviously, in the season, it's hard to think about other things, so a lot of it has just been focused on the season so far."
Schwesinger currently leads the country in solo tackles this season with 79. He also leads the Big Ten in combined tackles with 121, which ranks third in the nation.
The veteran linebacker began his collegiate career as a walk-on and has established himself as one of college football's best defensive stars this season.
Schwesinger was recently named one of five finalists for the Butkus Award for his efforts. The honor is given annually to college football's best linebacker.
The last Bruin to win the award was Eric Kendricks in 2014.
Schwesinger and his teammates will look to finish this season strong when they host Fresno State on Saturday. That game is set for 12:30 p.m. EST, 3:30 p.m. PST.
