UCLA Star Linebacker Previews USC Game
The UCLA Bruins host their rival USC Trojans on Saturday to continue their long history with one another. With alumni set to return and UCLA coach and former Bruin star running back DeShaun Foster managing his first game in the rivalry, the stage is set.
UCLA's star linebacker Carson Schwesinger is quite familiar with the rivalry, having experienced it twice before. Schwesinger is ready to give it all he has when it comes down to the game on the field.
"I think any rivalry game has a lot at stake, you know, even playing in them before you can feel it," Schwesinger said. "Not much has changed; we are expecting a physical game, that's how rivalry games go."
Foster has played in the rivalry game for UCLA during his time with the Bruins before getting drafted into the NFL. The players, especially Schwesinger, know the importance of this game for their head coach.
"You can definitely sense that, as a coach that's been a Bruin, wants to be a Bruin, you can feel that passion for this game," Schwesinger said. "There is a feeling in the building when you know it's rivalry week."
While the rivalry means a lot to not only the players but the school's students as a whole, Schwesinger knows what is at stake for the rest of the season, which so happens to include a run-in with their rivals.
"It is hard to lose sight of what's in store," Schwesinger said. "Rivalry game, bowl eligibility, and then sending all the seniors off is important."
UCLA's season is coming to a close, which doesn't spell the end for all, but it does for the seniors of the Bruins squad. Schwesinger is ready to give it his all when it comes to sending off his senior teammates.
"I think when the game starts, it comes down to when you are out there," he said. "Playing like it's your play, you never know when it's going to be, but for the guy next to you and for the seniors, all that is at stake, just making sure when you are on the field you're giving it your all."
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @UCLAInsideronSI and @tcav30 and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.