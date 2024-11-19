UCLA Star Linebacker's Production Continues
The UCLA Bruins's win streak came to an end at the hands of the Washington Huskies on Friday. After the team has clawed back into their season, chasing down that .500 record, the Bruins have seen continuous production from Carson Schwesinger.
Schwesinger had 17 total tackles against Washington, ten of them being solo. This is not far from expected with how Schwesinger has played all season long. Now in his junior year, Schwesinger may have put himself into big conversations.
In his two previous seasons with the Bruins, Schwesinger put up 27 tackles, 19 solo tackles, eight assists, and one sack. So far in his breakout season, Schwesinger has 109 tackles, 69 solo tackles, 40 assists, three sacks and two interceptions.
Schwesinger is ranked number one in 2024 Big Ten defensive stats with 109 tackles and second place with 98. Among all conferences, Schwesinger is tied for third behind two Buffalo Bill linebackers.
During the three-game win streak, Schwesinger helped out UCLA by putting up a combined 30 tackles, but his production has not only come from UCLA wins. On the five-game skid, Schwesinger averaged 11 total sacks, 6.8 solo tackles and 4.2 assists.
In 2022, Schwesinger averaged 1.5 tackles in the ten games he played. A huge jump up from where Schwesinger sits now had many people wondering where the change in production came from.
UCLA coach Deshaun Foster has had many positive things to say about Schwesinger's production for the team.
"We have a former walk-on who is playing at a high level," Foster recently said.
Schwesinger's production, though, has brought some high hopes for the Bruins; there seems to be a lack of help on the defensive side of the game for the Bruins. Kain Medrano and Oluwafemi Oladejo are the only other two Bruins who have collected 50 or more total tackles. Oladejo leads the team in sacks with 3.5, 0.5 more than Schwesinger.
While the Bruins dropped a closely contested game, they have a chance to finish their season with a 6-6 record. They face off against rival USC on Saturday, a USC team that sits ahead of UCLA in the Big Ten standings.
