UCLA to Host Rising LB From Oregon State
UCLA is starting to rapidly put visits together during this winter edition of the transfer portal, already having hosted a number of transfers this weekend.
On Wednesday, the Bruins will reportedly host another up-and-coming transfer from the Pac-12.
According to On3's Scott Schrader, UCLA will host Oregon State transfer linebacker Isaiah Chisom on Wednesday.
The Bruins are already set to host the 2024 Pac-12 Freshman of the Year, Washington State running back Wayshawn Parker, on Wednesday.
Chisom comes off an excellent 2024 season, his redshirt freshman campaign, having totaled 75 tackles, five for losses, a pass defensed and a forced fumble. That followed a 2023 season that he had redshirted, playing in just five games. He recorded 14 tackles, four for losses and a pass defensed.
Chisom was a three-star class of 2023 prospect from West Hills, California, where he played at Chaminade High School.
As a recruit, Chisom had also received offers from Cal, Colorado, Arizona, Fresno State, UC, Michigan State, UNLV, Washington and Washington State, among others.
Linebacker should be a big point of emphasis this offseason, as star linebacker Carson Schwesinger has the option of entering the NFL Draft, while Kain Medrano already has.
Schwesinger was one of the best linebackers in the country, and while he could return, it would make sense for him to decide to pursue the NFL this offseason.
"He's [Schwesinger] a guy that, he let me know early, like, 'Coach, we're just gonna finish this season and then assess everything after the season,'" said UCLA coach DeShaun Foster last month, a few days before the Bruins hosted Fresno State for their season finale. "He's truly locked in on finishing this year the right way. And I can respect that from a guy like that. Because I didn't want to even put anything in his ear because whatever decision he makes, I'm going to respect that because Carson is that type of kid that's not a -- he's really going to do whatever is best for him in that situation. So, I completely understand, especially if he gets the Butkus Award and the way that he came out and performed this season. He does deserve to get a shot and go to the NFL."
Chisom entered the portal on Friday.
