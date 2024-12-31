UCLA Transfer Portal Defensive Grades
UCLA can still add to its long list of transfer portal commits this winter, but with the winter window having now closed, things will probably slow down a bit.
Overall, the Bruins have had a successful month in the portal, but some areas of their roster gained better additions than others.
UCLA's haul has been vastly made up of defensive players.
On Monday, we graded every offensive position group based on transfer commits. Today, we do the same for defense:
DBs: A
The Bruins' secondary has been the main beneficiary of the transfer portal so far this offseason. Of UCLA's 18 transfer commits, eight have been in the defensive backfield.
UCLA has added several quality defensive backs, including names like Key Lawrence, Benjamin Perry, Robert Stafford and Cole Martin, son of secondary coach Demetrice Martin.
Most of these additions are veterans from Power Four schools, which says a ton about the impact Demetrice Martin has been since re-joining the program earlier this month.
There's no question the Bruins' secondary will be one of their strongest areas next season, and this winter window was a huge reason why.
EDGE: B
UCLA has landed two transfer edge rushers this offseason, both of whom should see significant snaps next season.
Nico Davillier is the most experienced of the two and comes off his best season yet in what was his third year with Arkansas.
Meanwhile, Ka'eo Akana could be a key rotational piece for the Bruins. A highly touted recruit in the class of 2022, he still has two years of eligibility remaining and could get the opportunity to show his true potential with his new team.
LB: A-
While the Bruins only landed one true linebacker from the portal so far, Isaiah Chisom could be all they needed.
Chisom was one of the best defensive freshmen in the country this past season, and he could be just what the Bruins need to replenish a room that lost Carson Schwesinger and Kain Medrano.
Interior DL: C-
UCLA's interior defensive line should still be a major point of emphasis this offseason. The only transfer it has landed at the position so far is Ashton Sanders, who has promise but isn't the addition the Bruins need to get this room where they need it to be.
This isn't a knock against Sanders. Even though he doesn't have the stats to show for it, he's a solid addition, considering his upside as a former three-star recruit from an SEC program, who still has three years of eligibility remaining.
