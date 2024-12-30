UCLA Transfer Portal Offensive Grades
UCLA can still add to its long list of transfer portal commits this winter, but with the winter window having now closed, things will probably slow down a bit.
Overall, the Bruins have had a successful month in the portal, but some areas of their roster gained better additions than others.
UCLA didn't have nearly the same success in the offensive department as it did in the defensive, but it made some big moves on the last day of the winter window to bolster that side of the ball.
With the exception of running back and tight end, which the Bruins have yet to land, let's take a look at the grades for each offensive position group:
QB: B
UCLA needed a QB1, and it likely found it with former Appalachian State quarterback Joey Aguilar.
It's not the quarterback fans had probably hoped for -- a Power-Four-caliber signal-caller was probably the expectation for most.
But Aguilar produced stellar numbers in his two seasons with App State and has valuable starting experience, something the Bruins would not have gotten from Justyn Martin.
WR: B+
UCLA's wide receiver room gained a huge boost when the Bruins landed former Cal wideout Mikey Matthews.
Matthews is an experienced yet up-and-coming receiver who played two seasons for the Golden Bears.
His familiarity with position coach Burl Toler III should only help him improve his game.
Meanwhile, UCLA's first transfer commit of the 2024-25 portal, former Arkansas wide receiver Jaedon Wilson, is a veteran who played just one game this past season and doesn't have a whole lot of production to show for his college career thus far.
This grade is heavily attributed to Matthews.
OL: A-
The Bruins have landed three offensive linemen from the portal thus far, all of whom could be starters next season.
The most experienced of the three is former Kentucky offensive lineman Courtland Ford, who also spent three seasons at USC.
Ford has the most starting experience of the three, but comes off a season in which he played in just two games before missing the rest of the year with a hand injury.
The player who stands out the most in this position group -- as far as potential -- is Eugene Brooks, who was a highly touted class of 2024 recruit and has tremendous upside.
Former Florida State offensive lineman Julian Armella was another talented prospect, but it hasn't quite shown so far in his career. On an offensive line that was in dire need of improvement, though, Armella could have a chance to make the most of his opportunity as a potential starter.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @UCLAInsideronSI and @tcav30 and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.