WATCH: Kyle Philips, Greg Dulcich Talk NFL Draft Possibilities, UCLA's Upcoming Bowl Game

UCLA football receiver Kyle Philips and tight end Greg Dulcich were the two players made available to the media following Thursday morning's practice.

Both players gave updates on their personal timelines when it comes to declaring or not declaring for the 2022 NFL Draft and talked about the players coming into their position groups after the early signing period opened Wednesday. They also shared their thoughts on the importance of playing in the Holiday Bowl against NC State after the Bruins missed the postseason in their first three seasons.

KYLE PHILIPS

NFL decision coming up – timetable?

Yeah, I'm thinking just some time after the bowl game. RIght now, I'm just focused on NC State, playing that game and winning that game. So that's all I'm really focused on. After that game, I'll sit down with my family, the people close to me, talk it out and weigh out my options to see what's best for me.

Last game as one group, how important is win?

Oh yeah, that's very important. Like you said, it's the first bowl game we've had together. We all came in together. It's been a tough couple years, had a lot of losing records. But that made us close as a team, brothers. Would be really nice to go out with a win.

State of program that your class left?

This is the best the program has been since I've been here. It's definitely a player-led team. Everyone on the team knows what is right and wrong, everyone wants to work hard, everyone wants to win. It's fun to be around guys like that. You don't have to worry about anyone. Everyone is going to work hard every day, you can (inaudible). Just around a bunch hungry guys that you just enjoy being around.

Thoughts on WR signees?

Oh yeah, they are great guys. They are going to fit in our scheme perfectly. I didn't host any of them, but on their officials I was hanging around them. The whole wide receiver group, we'd come and go do things with them just so all of them feel comfortable. They meshed right away with all the guys. They are great ball players, and even better people. Exciting having them up here.

GREG DULCICH

Where do you stand on your NFL Draft decision?

Yeah, that's something that I'm gonna finalize after the bowl game. Right now, just looking forward to winning this one, this first one that we got with this group, so just trying to win this bowl game against NC State.

Important to play in bowl instead of opting out?

Yeah, definitely. Guys will do that, they'll have their reasons and it's definitely valid, but this is super important to me. I've been waiting to go to a bowl game for four years and I really wouldn't miss it for the world.

Your class' impact on the program?

Yeah, we've been through a lot together and it's kinda crazy seeing how everyone grows, even the coaches, they've been here with us the whole time. So seeing the maturation process from all levels has been very interesting and it's been amazing experience so far and I'm glad we get this opportunity together.

What do you know about NC State?

Yeah, what we've learned is really just that they're big-time competitors, real hard-nosed players and they come downhill, they'll hit you hard. So we've got a really good team ahead of us, but I like us.

Thoughts on tight ends who signed yesterday?

Yeah, awesome guys, Jack Pedersen and Carsen Ryan, two outstanding tight ends and they come from even better families. So it's been great getting to meet them and their mom and dads. Real great people and excited to have them on board, it'll be awesome.

