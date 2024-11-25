Who Has Been UCLA's Team MVP?
The UCLA Bruins are coming off of a narrow loss to their crosstown rivals, the USC Trojans.
As the season is on its last legs, UCLA has ultimately fallen short of its goal of making a bowl game and will inevitably end the season with a losing record. Though the season has been a rough one, it wasn't for every Bruin on the squad.
Junior running back T.J. Harden has had himself a tremendous season on the offensive side of the ball. Harden has ended five games this season being the leader for UCLA in rushes in those games, and has even seen a few receptions to his name as well.
Harden leads the Bruins in rushing yards this season, with 482 yards in 120 carries. He is also second for UCLA in passing yards with 373 receiving yards. He has proven to Coach DeShaun Foster and quarterback Ethan Garbers that if you give the ball to Harden in any capacity, Harden will get you down the field.
While Harden's rushing total has decreased from what he had last year, he still dominantly leads the team. In 2023, Harden recorded 827 rushing yards. While his rushing has been nearly half the kind of production he brought the team last year, more of Harden's yards have come from receiving the ball.
In the 2023 campaign, Harden had 142 receiving yards in 19 completions. His production has doubled for UCLA in the receiving department, earning 373 receiving yards in 38 receptions. Harden's presence has been significant in the Bruins' four wins.
Harden has stepped up as the main running back this season after Carson Steele was drafted by the Kansas City Chiefs but has been unable to replicate the outstanding rushing numbers he put up last season. He has not gotten much support from the other running backs this season, compared to the support Harden gave Steele in 2023.
Jalen Berger has the second-highest rushing numbers for the Bruins, at 178 yards all season. The Bruins rushing total comes to 965 yards, 49.9% of that total has come from Harden alone. In a season where there weren't as many valuable moments as the Bruins would have liked to have, UCLA has had one valuable player in Harden.
