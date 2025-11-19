All Bruins

Four Bruins Named to Major Award Watchlist

UCLA's player continue to create buzz surrounding one of the college basketballs most prestigious awards

Andrew L. Ferguson Jr.

Apr 4, 2025; Tampa, FL, USA; Connecticut Huskies forward Ice Brady (25) defends against UCLA Bruins center Lauren Betts (51) during second quarter in a semifinal of the women's 2025 NCAA tournament at Amalie Arena. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images
Apr 4, 2025; Tampa, FL, USA; Connecticut Huskies forward Ice Brady (25) defends against UCLA Bruins center Lauren Betts (51) during second quarter in a semifinal of the women's 2025 NCAA tournament at Amalie Arena. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images / Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Wooden Award watchlist has dropped and a few notable Bruins players have made the list.

Kiki Rice | Guard

KiKi Ric
Apr 4, 2025; Tampa, FL, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Kiki Rice (1) leaves the court during the fourth quarter in a semifinal of the women's 2025 NCAA tournament against the Connecticut Huskies at Amalie Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Kiki Rice has been among the best at the guard position since joining UCLA in 2022. It is no surprise that she was able to find a spot among the league's best.

Rice is in the midst of her best season yet, averaging 13.4 points (a career high), 7.0 rebounds (career high), 3.4 assists, and 1.2 blocks (career high). With her all-around impact on both ends of the floor, she has a legitimate case to become a finalist later in the season.

Gianna Kneepkens | Guard

Gianna Kneepken
Mar 21, 2025; Columbia, South Carolina, USA; Utah Utes guard Gianna Kneepkens (5) celebrates getting fouled while making a three point basket against the Indiana Hoosiers in the second half at Colonial Life Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Blake-Imagn Images / Jeff Blake-Imagn Images

Gianna Kneepkens transferred to UCLA this offseason after an impressive tenure at Utah. In her final season with the Utes, she averaged 19.3 points, five rebounds, and three assists. Kneepkens’ arrival has helped elevate UCLA into a legitimate March favorite.

Kneepkens is still settling in at the Bruins, but her impact hasn't gone unnoticed. Through five games, she has averaged 14 points, four rebounds, and 3.4 assists. Once she fully settles in, there is no doubt she can be one of the Bruins' biggest contributors.

Lauren Betts | Center

Lauren Bett
Mar 28, 2025; Spokane, WA, USA; UCLA Bruins center Lauren Betts (51) shoots against Ole Miss Rebels forward Christeen Iwuala (12) during the second half of a Sweet 16 NCAA Tournament basketball game at Spokane Arena. at Spokane Arena. Mandatory Credit: James Snook-Imagn Images / James Snook-Imagn Images

Would the Wooden Award watchlist even feel credible without Lauren Betts on it? Probably not. A finalist last season and a surefire first-round pick in next year’s WNBA Draft, Betts headlines this year’s watchlist with ease.

While she hasn't had the best start through the first five games, her presence alone has been enough to put UCLA ahead during its 5-0 start. Given her slow start, she has still been great, averaging 15.2 points, 7.8 rebounds, and 4.2 assists (career high) in the first five games of the season.

Sienna Betts | Forward

One of the Bruins’ most recent and highly anticipated additions is Sienna Betts, the younger sister of Lauren Betts. She’s already generating significant buzz, even though she hasn’t seen the court yet due to injury.

The hype is warranted. Before arriving at UCLA, she was named the 2025 Morgan Wootten National Girls High School Basketball Player of the Year and was a three-time Gatorade Colorado Girls Basketball Player of the Year, earning recognition as the No. 2 player in the entire high school class.

Bett
Mar 28, 2025; Spokane, WA, USA; UCLA Bruins center Lauren Betts (51) fights for position against Ole Miss Rebels forward Christeen Iwuala (12). during the first half of a Sweet 16 NCAA Tournament basketball game at Spokane Arena. at Spokane Arena. Mandatory Credit: James Snook-Imagn Images / James Snook-Imagn Images

Once she finally steps on the court, Sienna will be an instant game-changer alongside her sister. With her in the lineup, UCLA has a legitimate shot at winning a national title as soon as she’s healthy.

UCL
Apr 4, 2025; Tampa, FL, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach Cori Close reacts during the third quarter in a semifinal of the women's 2025 NCAA tournament against the Connecticut Huskies at Amalie Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

This watchlist is a reflection of everything we already knew about this team, loaded with talent. Once the Bruins are at 100% they instantly become a favorite in March.

Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @UCLAInsideronSI and @cmorenoNBA to keep up with every story surrounding UCLA athletics!

Please let us know your thoughts on this when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.

feed

Published
Andrew L. Ferguson Jr.
ANDREW L. FERGUSON JR.

Andrew Ferguson is currently pursuing his sports journalism degree from UNLV. He is turning his lifelong passion for sports into his career.