Four Bruins Named to Major Award Watchlist
The Wooden Award watchlist has dropped and a few notable Bruins players have made the list.
Kiki Rice | Guard
Kiki Rice has been among the best at the guard position since joining UCLA in 2022. It is no surprise that she was able to find a spot among the league's best.
Rice is in the midst of her best season yet, averaging 13.4 points (a career high), 7.0 rebounds (career high), 3.4 assists, and 1.2 blocks (career high). With her all-around impact on both ends of the floor, she has a legitimate case to become a finalist later in the season.
Gianna Kneepkens | Guard
Gianna Kneepkens transferred to UCLA this offseason after an impressive tenure at Utah. In her final season with the Utes, she averaged 19.3 points, five rebounds, and three assists. Kneepkens’ arrival has helped elevate UCLA into a legitimate March favorite.
Kneepkens is still settling in at the Bruins, but her impact hasn't gone unnoticed. Through five games, she has averaged 14 points, four rebounds, and 3.4 assists. Once she fully settles in, there is no doubt she can be one of the Bruins' biggest contributors.
Lauren Betts | Center
Would the Wooden Award watchlist even feel credible without Lauren Betts on it? Probably not. A finalist last season and a surefire first-round pick in next year’s WNBA Draft, Betts headlines this year’s watchlist with ease.
While she hasn't had the best start through the first five games, her presence alone has been enough to put UCLA ahead during its 5-0 start. Given her slow start, she has still been great, averaging 15.2 points, 7.8 rebounds, and 4.2 assists (career high) in the first five games of the season.
Sienna Betts | Forward
One of the Bruins’ most recent and highly anticipated additions is Sienna Betts, the younger sister of Lauren Betts. She’s already generating significant buzz, even though she hasn’t seen the court yet due to injury.
The hype is warranted. Before arriving at UCLA, she was named the 2025 Morgan Wootten National Girls High School Basketball Player of the Year and was a three-time Gatorade Colorado Girls Basketball Player of the Year, earning recognition as the No. 2 player in the entire high school class.
Once she finally steps on the court, Sienna will be an instant game-changer alongside her sister. With her in the lineup, UCLA has a legitimate shot at winning a national title as soon as she’s healthy.
This watchlist is a reflection of everything we already knew about this team, loaded with talent. Once the Bruins are at 100% they instantly become a favorite in March.
