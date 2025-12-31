Three UCLA Players Who Must Step Up vs Penn State

After a close call against No. 19 Ohio State, where UCLA held on for an 82–75 win, the Bruins need a convincing performance here to prove they truly belong among the nation’s elite.

There’s no question that the UCLA Bruins struggled against No. 19 Ohio State , and while they were fortunate to come away with a win, the performance raised concerns. Luckily for UCLA, the next test comes against a 7–6 Penn State Nittany Lions squad. Here are three players who need to step up:

Sienna Betts | F

Sienna Betts needs to have a very good game here. This might be the only game where her performance will truly have a massive impact. Gracie Merkle has been incredible this season, and will likely be matched up against Betts throughout the game, meaning it's crucial that Betts can step up.

After a rough outing against Ohio State, Betts should understand what it takes to play high-level Big Ten basketball. Penn State is not the best team, but as mentioned previously, Merkle will force Betts to play either her worst or best basketball of the season, not in between.

Gianna Kneepkens | G

Gianna Kneepkens had a down shooting night against Ohio State, and her spotty efficiency was a significant reason the game stayed close. Several of her misses came at moments when UCLA had chances to break away, allowing Ohio State to hang around longer than it should have.

However, the blueprint was on full display. Lauren Betts’s ability to draw an extra defender whenever she touched the ball created numerous scoring opportunities for Gianna Kneepkens. If Penn State defends similarly, it will once again be on Kneepkens to make them pay.

Lauren Betts | C

If UCLA's shooters cannot heat up, this game will come down to the paint. Mentioned previously, Gracie Merkle has been on a tear this season, and Lauren Betts gives her a serious opportunity to prove that she is the real deal. If Betts cannot slow her down, Penn State might look competitive.

It’s fair to assume Merkle has had this matchup circled since the schedule was released. Lauren Betts at her best is easily the most dominant center in the entire nation, pros included. If Betts can have a signature game here, the Lions will have no answer. This means a high-scoring game for her.

The Bruins should walk out of Pennsylvania with a win here, however how big of a win hinges entirely on how well these players perform, and how they intend to address Merkle.

