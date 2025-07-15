EXCLUSIVE: Get to Know Bruins Commit Giancarlo Cereghino
The UCLA Bruins have a trend of gaining commitments that just simply matter. There are many commits that have felt to be a huge get for the Bruins, including one that has been underrated for quite some time.
That position is the long snapper position, where we find one of the commits in the 2026 recruiting class. The UCLA Bruins have already landed a commit at the long snapper position from the best long snapper in the country. That player is Giancarlo Cereghino.
Cereghino will be joining the Bruins will plenty of talent. Cereghino plays high school football at Campolindo High School in the state of California. The Bruins commit held offers from many schools, including the Bruins, the Alabama Crimson Tide, and the in-state California Golden Bears.
He is a great athlete on the field, but what type of player is he off the field? He recently caught up with UCLA Bruins On SI to discuss who he is as a person, as well as some of the things that interest him the most. Here is everything someone should know about Cereghino.
"I’m a pretty social guy in general, I like to hang out with friends and family, but also like to just chill. I’m also a Christian, so getting in the scripture is important to me."
The talented prospect has many hobbies. Some of these includes other sports that he finds joy in when it comes to playing. One of the sports that he enjoys playing is basketball. He details more with UCLA Bruins On SI.
"I like to golf and play some basketball. I also play video games, and I’m starting to get into fishing. So far it’s pretty cool.
There are many things the talented prospect is interested in. The common denominator is the fact that he is an athlete, which goes directly into his answer.
"I’m interested in anything sports related."
The talented prospect isn't just a versatile sports player, he is also a versatile human being who likes many different things. This is something worth noting, as he is a fan of many genres of music.
"I listen to lots of music genres and I don’t really have a favorite artist."
