Grading Bruins’ Performances Against Presbyterian
UCLA came out on Friday and rolled past Presbyterian 86-46. There were a few notable performances that gave the Bruins the upper hand in this one.
This game was easily the Bruins’ best showing of the season. Granted, Presbyterian is not a strong team by any measure, but the point still stands — UCLA played a complete game and didn’t mess around.
Here are three players who made a significant impact, backed up by their individual performance grades.
Easily one of the most shocking performances from this game was Skyy Clark. He gets an A grade because of how effective he was at shooting. Clark was also impressive on the defensive side with two steals.
This season, Clark is averaging 11.5 points and 2.3 rebounds. and 1.7 assists. As the season progresses, we should see these averages increase. This won't be the last time he has an outing like this.
Clark could see more opportunities to score down the stretch. He has quickly emerged as a No.3 option behind Donovan Dent and Tyler Bilodeau.
Donovan Dent did just enough in this one, but the Bruins are still waiting to see the version of Dent who shined in the season opener. As highly regarded as he is, a 14-point outing against a team like Presbyterian isn’t the kind of performance that will turn many heads.
This season, Dent is averaging 12.6 points, 2.2 rebounds, and 6.6 assists per game. His playmaking ability has really allowed him to thrive in this Bruins system; he still has some scoring issues to figure out.
Dent is unquestionably UCLA’s most important transfer this season and a major reason the Bruins entered the year with such high expectations. However, his play still has a way to go before it fully matches the preseason hype.
Eric Dailey Jr. earns a solid B for this one. Nothing stood out as particularly good or bad, but he made the most of his 18 minutes — a season low. If Dailey Jr. begins to see more volume moving forward, there’s a strong chance he can play up to his preseason expectations.
This season Dailey Jr has averaged 11.8 points, 5.2 rebounds, two assists, while shooting a very good 58.3% from the field.
Like Dent, preseason hype surrounding the duo was at an all-time high. Dent's playmaking with Dailey Jr's scoring ability was something many fans were hoping to see by now. Once they get on the same page, UCLA will be scary.
Next up for the Bruins is California in the Empire Classic. If UCLA hopes to extend its win streak to three, its top players will need to elevate their play.
