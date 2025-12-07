How UCLA Bruins Secured Its Win Over the Oregon Ducks

Recapping UCLA vs. Oregon from tip-off, here is how it happened:

1st Half

Xavier Booker and Eric Dailey Jr. have both been strong to open the game. Booker has five points and Dailey Jr. adds 4, combining for 9 of UCLA’s first 11. On the other side, it’s clear Nate Bittle isn’t at his best out of the gate, struggling to find a rhythm early. 11-9 UCLA with 14:36 left.

Skyy Clark and Dailey Jr have really been impactful during UCLA's 13-4 run; both would add a three to extend the lead to seven. 16-9 UCLA with 12:57 left.

UCLA's defense has looked different in this game. It has been impossible for Oregon to get open looks. The Ducks are just 4/12 shooting to start the game. UCLA remains on top 22-14 with 10:00 left in the first half.

Dailey Jr has really made a statement in this one, scoring 14 points at the mid-way point of the first half. The Bruins went on a 14-4 run thanks to Dailey's efforts. 31-21 UCLA with 6:51 left.

Skyy Clark has been a crucial piece in UCLA’s early surge, knocking down a three and sinking a high floater—both of which forced Oregon to burn a timeout. UCLA is currently on a 7-0 run in the last 3 minutes. 38-21 UCLA with 3:41 left.

UCLA would finish the quarter strong, with Donovan Dent hitting a few shots to extend the lead. Hopefully, we can see Dent make a bigger impact in the second half; either way, UCLA is up 44-31 entering the second half.

Notable Halftime Stats

Eric Dailey Jr: 14 PTS, 3 REB, 5-6 FG, 2-2 3PT

Skyy Clark: 10 PTS, 1 REB, 2 AST, 3/3 FG, 2-2 3PT

Tyler Bilodeau: 7 PTS, 5 REB, 2/3 FG, 1-2 3PT

2nd Half

UCLA has really lost the momentum to start the second half; the Ducks are currently on a 13-5 run to start the second half. UCLA is still up 49-40 with 16:57 left to play

Oregon is really starting to close the gap. After a Shelstad fastbreak three to cut the UCLA lead to just five, it forced Mick Cronin to call a timeout. Oregon is currently on a 19-6 run to start the second half. UCLA 50-45 with 16:03 left.

Jackson Shelstad has really come alive in the second half, making four straight field goals for the Ducks to cut the UCLA lead to just four. Like the Washington game, UCLA is really letting Oregon take control of the second half. 57-53 UCLA with 11:58 left.

UCLA is still in front, but they desperately need some of their first-half standouts to get going again. Eric Dailey Jr. has yet to score in the second half, and the offense has stalled because of it. The Bruins are hanging on by a shoestring, leading 63–58 with 7:18 remaining.

UCLA is not letting this game slip from them. The Bruins would roar back with a 7-1 run, increasing the lead to nine. Tyler Bilodeau has come alive, as well as a few notable Donovan Dent steals to keep the Bruins ahead. 68-59 UCLA with 5:49 left.

Nate Bittle has really struggled in this game; he is currently 0-10 from the field. The Ducks as a whole have struggled shooting late in the second half, missing six straight three-pointers. 72-61 UCLA with 2:49 left in the second half.

The Bruins have put on a masterclass in terms of running out the clock. They were able to take a significant chunk out of the remaining time, after getting three offensive rebounds. 72-63 UCLA with 00:53 left.

Donovan Dent would hit two free throws to put the game officially out of reach. UCLA would then dribble the game out after an Oregon airball.

FINAL SCORE: 74-63 UCLA

