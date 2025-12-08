UCLA vs. Oregon: Breaking Down the Bruins’ Win

UCLA was able to pull of another dominate win over Oregon, winning 80 to 59.

There were plenty of notable performances in this one that helped UCLA secure the win. The Bruins outscored the Ducks in all but one quarter, proving they were able to put together a complete game from start to finish. Here’s how they did it.

Numbers From the Game

While the final score might look pretty, getting there was not. The Bruins had their worst game shooting since the Texas loss. Against Oregon, the Bruins shot 43% from the field and 32% from three. The Bruins also struggled from the line, shooting 13-21.

The biggest decider in this one was the Bruins' rebounding. They did incredibly with 52, compared to Oregon's 29. The Bruins grabbed 16 offensive rebounds compared to the Ducks' 8. This is a massive turnaround after being out-rebounded by Tennessee.

Both teams finished with 11 turnovers, but the difference came in how they happened. UCLA forced six of Oregon’s giveaways, while the Ducks created just four of the Bruins’ 11. The rest were self-inflicted, highlighting that UCLA is still prone to unnecessary mistakes.

Fouling has also started to become a problem for the Bruins; they had 18 to the Ducks' 16. Angela Dugalic had the most out of the Bruins with four.

Notable Performances

A majority of the Bruins’ playmakers had rough outings in this one. Kiki Rice , Gabriela Jaquez, and Charlisse Leger-Walker were all held under 10 points. However, Gianna Kneepkens stepped up with 17, and Lauren Betts delivered her best performance of the season with 24 points.

Lena Bilic was a pleasant surprise off the bench, with the freshman contributing 12 points on 3-for-6 shooting from deep. She was also able to add three rebounds and one assist in 23 minutes.

While scoring was not Charlisse Leger-Walker's forte in this game, she was excellent elsewhere. She accounted for 10 of the Bruins' rebounds, as well as eight of UCLA's assists.

Kiki Rice in this game only had seven points; however, like Leger-Walker, she proved to be impactful. She had seven assists along with five rebounds. The scoring issues are temporary for Rice; we should see her bounce back in the next one.

The Bruins looked ok in this game. However, in the future, they can expect to win against better teams that have a shooting performance like this.

