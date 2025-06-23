Heat Neglects to Include UCLA Alum in Kevin Durant Trade
Kevin Durant is on the move once again. This time, it’s to the Houston Rockets.
The Phoenix Suns traded Durant and received a hefty package in return: Jalen Green, Dillon Brooks, the number 10 pick in the 2025 NBA Draft, and five second-round picks.
The future Hall of Famer learned that he was traded while being interviewed by Taylor Rooks at Fanatics Fest in New York City.
In his storied career, Durant has played for five franchises, with Houston being his sixth, earning a reputation as one of the game’s greatest scorers in history.
There was a lot of discussion about Durant and where his next destination would be, since he was the center of trade discussions since the NBA season ended. But now, with his arrival in Houston, that chatter has concluded.
One of the teams that was interested in the former MVP was the Miami Heat, but for Miami, the price was too sizable.
The Suns? They had their eyes on UCLA alum Jaime Jaquez, the forward heading into his third season in the league, according to ESPN.
Jaquez had a down year compared to his rookie season in 2023-24, where he finished fourth in Rookie of the Year voting, ninth in Sixth Man of the Year, and was named to the All-Rookie Team.
In addition to Jaquez, they were asking for forward Haywood Highsmith, Nikola Jovic, the 20th overall pick in this year’s NBA Draft, as well as additional picks.
Jaquez was primarily what the Suns were asking for, but Miami values what he brings to the team — whether it be on the defensive end, or the hustle he brings on the floor.
At UCLA, he was one of the program’s most decorated players in years, collecting awards ranging from winning the Pac-12 Defensive Player of the Year twice and All-Pac-12 Honors three times.
It may seem like an egregious decline, given Durant’s reputation, what he brings to a team, and the spotlight back to South Beach, but Miami was horrible last season.
Would Durant really push them back up to relevancy?
The results speak for themselves.
Ever since leaving Golden State in 2019, Durant hasn’t found the same sort of playoff success. He missed the 2019-20 season due to injury. Then, in his first season with the Brooklyn Nets, they lost in the second round of the playoffs.
The following season, they were swept in the first round by the Boston Celtics. Following that, he was traded to Phoenix and lost in the second round. In the 2023-24 season, the Suns were swept in the first round — and this past season, the Suns didn’t even make the playoffs.
Have you noticed a trend?
Does Miami truly want to sacrifice its future for an albeit superstar-level player, only to not reach the level of success that this trade was meant for?
And who’s to say Durant wouldn’t pull off his usual antics and skip town?
The Heat made the right move keeping the former Bruin Jaquez, along with young and efficient players in Highsmith and Jovic.
It may not pay off with immediate results, but the name of the game is longevity. Heat President Pat Riley has never made a move based on impulse.
