UCLA Bruins Insider Podcast: UCLA's Deepest Position
On today's episode of the UCLA Bruins Insider Podcast, we preview what DeShaun Foster calls the Bruins' deepest position on the roster.
To watch today's episode, view below:
UCLA Bruins head coach DeShaun Foster made the rounds at Big Ten Media Days and left fans and public media with a better taste in their mouths than he did last year at this time.
Amidst all the appearances, Foster sat down for nearly 12 minutes with UCLA's Wayne Cook and Nick Koop to talk all things Bruins leading up to the season. One of the position groups that piqued Foster's interest ahead of the offseason was UCLA's linebackers.
"It's probably one of our deepest rooms," the second-year head coach told Cook after he detailed that the Bruins are still solid at the position despite major losses like Kain Medrano and Carson Schwesinger to the NFL.
"It's pretty hard for Scott [White] to recruit in this class right now because guys are like, 'there's too many guys.' That's a good problem to have, but we've got to want to just keep going. We have the right type of kids because they want to get developed."
The linebacker position for UCLA was one of many on the defense that was headlined by staunch returners and further bolstered through the transfer portal. Let's take a look at some key players:
JonJon Vaughns, Redshirt Senior
Vaughns has been one of the most consistent figures on UCLA's defense throughout his career in Westwood, and he's returning as one of the Bruins' top linebackers. The two-sport athlete has used up all his eligibility in baseball, which is where he'd usually be during the springtime, meaning he was with the Bruins for all of spring practices for the first time.
Redshirting the 2024 season after playing just four games, Vaughns enters his sixth season in Westwood and has quite a lengthy resume. Over 48 games with UCLA, he's started in 11 of them (all in the 2022 season) and has totaled 113 tackles (64 solo and 49 assisted), 6.5 tackles for loss, 1.0 sacks and two interceptions.
His best season was that 2022 season as a true junior, where he started in 11 games and put up 53 tackles and two interceptions.
Jalen Woods, Redshirt Junior
Woods is one of the more tenured figures in UCLA's defense and is projected to have chances at an increased role compared to prior years this season. He is entering his fourth year with the Bruins and has played 27 games in his collegiate career in Westwood.
In his first season, which would eventually be redshirted, Woods played in just two games as a backup linebacker, accruing five solo tackles and one tackle for loss. The next season, 2023, he played in all 13 games and finished with 11 tackles and two tackles for loss.
In his redshirt sophomore year last season, he played in all 12 games and improved considerably, tallying 22 total tackles (15 solo and seven assisted), two tackles for loss and a pass deflection.
Isaiah Chisom, Redshirt Sophomore
Chisom comes in as a transfer from Oregon State and was a prominent figure in the Beavers' defense last season. He finished the season with 75 tackles and a forced fumble in 12 games of action. He is one of the few prime candidates to replace Carson Schwesinger's production from last season.
Whether he is a starter or not ahead of the season, as a redshirt sophomore, Chisom should have a promising future with the program.
Benjamin Perry, Redshirt Senior
Previously a safety, Perry comes to Westwood by way of the Louisville Cardinals with the hopes to be UCLA's starting linebacker with the departures of Kain Medrano and Carson Schwesinger to the NFL Draft. He had 29 tackles, three tackles for loss and a sack with Louisville last season.
Perry, if anything, can tap into his skills as a safety to navigate coverage in the middle of the field. He is projected to start as UCLA's sam linebacker. The only flaws he might run into is that, as a former defensive back, he doesn't typically have the frame and stature of a linebacker like Medrano or Schwesinger.
