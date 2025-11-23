Washington Huskies Spoil UCLA's Senior Night
UCLA took on the Washington Huskies at home, hoping to walk out of senior night with a victory. Unfortunately for the Bruins, this would not be the case. It was clear before the game even started that UCLA was the weaker team.
The Bruins are set to face off against rival No.15 USC to cap off what has been a very up-and-down season for the Bruins.
1st Quarter:
The Huskies would receive the opening kickoff. After the first play ended in a loss, Washington would recuperate with a 20-yard pass play to tight end Decker DeGraaf. The Bruins would be able to hold firm and force a punt after a Demond Williams overthrow.
UCLA would not be able to capitalize on the forced punt. Nico Iamaleava being back gives UCLA another dimension offensively, as he was able to scramble for a nice 26 yards.
Jerry Neuheisel has been scheming up short passes, and it's been working. Unfortunately, the drive would end on an incomplete fourth-down pass to Kwazi Gilmer—turnover on downs for the Bruins.
Shortly after receiving the punt, Adam Mohammed would make his presence known with a back-to-back 10-yard rushes. With Jonah Coleman limited by an injury, Mohammed has stepped up. The Huskies are relying on the run heavily to start the game. UCLA's defense would hold firm again, another Washington punt.
Yikes! After getting the ball back, Mikey Matthews would fumble after a short reception. This would set up Washington in the red zone.
Even with their backs against the wall, UCLA’s defense held Washington to a 36-yard Grady Gross field goal after consecutive incompletions. The Bruins’ defense answered the call — the same can’t be said for the Bruins' offense, which has been sputtering out of the gate. 3-0 Washington
2nd Quarter:
Something needs to change for the Bruins. Another punt following, a massive missed opportunity as Titus Mokiao-Atimalala would drop a deep pass that hit him in the face. The defense can only keep them in the game for so long.
After receiving yet another punt, Washington would capitalize. The Bruins' defense had no answer during this drive; it would be capped off by a 25-yard Demond Williams Jr. touchdown run. The game is falling out of UCLA's grasp fast. 10-0 Washington.
After a strong start to the drive with a 14-yard run from Jalen Berger, everything unraveled on third-and-short when Nico Iamaleava lost a fumble. It marks the Bruins’ second fumble of the game. This would set Washington up at the UCLA 45.
Following the fumble, UCLA's defensive back Andre Jordan would commit a really bad pass interference penalty. Following the penalty, the Huskies would drive with ease, off of a few short passes, and a big 12-yard rush by Jordan Washington on 4th &1.
UCLA's defense was able to make a crucial stop to prevent this game from getting further out of hand. The drive would end in a 22-yard field goal, making the score 13-0, Washington.
UCLA's offense would punt again, after Nico Iamaleava would get stuffed on 3rd & 2. The defense is keeping the Bruins in the game, its time for the offense to finally step up.
The defense stepped up once again, this time after defensive back Cole Martin intercepted a pass and returned it 27 yards to the Washington 25-yard line. Now it’s on the offense to finally capitalize.
UCLA would set up to kick a field goal; however, knowing Tim Skipper, nothing is for certain. It would be a fake that would then be muffed by Cash Peterman, leading to a fumble-touchdown return. Poor decision-making from the coaching staff. 20-0 Washington
Following the touchdown, UCLA would get the ball back again just to punt back to Washington, where they would run the clock out with the few seconds remaining.
3rd Quarter:
UCLA received the kickoff to start the second half, but the drive went nowhere. The Bruins punted yet again, setting up Washington near midfield.
Washington would storm down the field once again, finishing off the drive with an 11-yard touchdown run. The defense has struggled after a solid first half, all things considered. 27-0 Washington
UCLA got the ball back, but once again made no progress. On 3rd-and-10, Nico Iamaleava was sacked, and he appeared shaken up after the play.
After the punt, Williams would throw heat up, throwing a 42-yard pass to Chris Lawson. The Huskies would then extend their lead off of an 18-yard Dezmen Roebuck touchdown grab. The game is officially on blow-out alert. 34-0 Washington
Following the touchdown, Luke Duncan would be put in after Iamaleava got injured on the Bruins' previous drive. He would actually make a few good throws; he completed a 24-yard laser to put UCLA in plus territory. Duncan would eventually throw a 37-yard touchdown pass to Mikey Matthews.
With Duncan in the game, the final score might look a little better, but it is clear that UCLA is outmatched on both sides in this one. 34-7 Washington.
4th Quarter:
After the UCLA touchdown, Washington would be put in a 3rd & 14 situation, where they would convert after a pass interference penalty from Kanye Clark, setting them up with fresh downs deep in the red zone. The drive would be capped off by a 1-yard rushing touchdown by Jonah Coleman. This would make the score 41-7, Washington.
UCLA would be forced to punt, following the touchdown drive. However, on the punt, UCLA would force a fumble and return it for a touchdown. 41-14 Washington.
Washington would not let their special teams blunder slide. After getting the ball back they would slash through a very tired Bruins' defense, capped off by a 24-yard touchdown catch by Decker DeGraaf. 48-14 Washington.
No team would score for the rest of the quarter.
