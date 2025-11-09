UCLA Nearing Deal to Play Home Games Away From Rose Bowl
The long speculated idea of the UCLA Bruins leaving the Rose Bowl to play football games may have taken a huge step forward.
BruinReportOnline's Tracy Pierson broke the news Sunday morning that a deal is "close to done" for UCLA to leave the Pasadena historic stadium to play its home games at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.
"UCLA is finalizing the deal for its football program to play its home games in SoFi Stadium, according to multiple sources within the UCLA athletic department," Pierson reported. "While it probably shouldn't be considered an absolute certainly, it was described as a "near-done deal" by one source. Many athletic department sources discuss it like it's already been acknowledged and accepted as happening."
Pierson added that the plan right now is for the Bruins to begin playing games at the state-of-the-art stadium in the 2026 football season.
"The motivation for the move is almost entirely financial. UCLA believes the revenue generated from premium seating and luxury suites at SoFi is worthy of the move," Pierson added.
UCLA was hit with a lawsuit by the City of Pasadena and the Rose Bowl Operating Company in late October that accused the university of "betraying the trust of its agreement" by entertaining the thought of moving games to Inglewood.
The Bruins would join the NFL's Los Angeles Chargers and Los Angeles Rams in occupying the stadium.
Pros and Cons of SoFi Move
Rose Bowl attendance numbers have been one of the preeminent discussions of a dreadful era of UCLA football. Ticket prices have become a problem and the stadium, 26 miles away from UCLA campus, is too far to build a solid student base at games.
Arash Markazi, founder of The Sporting Tribune, compared the two stadiums' amenities, saying of the move, "I don't love it, but it makes sense."
SoFi Stadium
- 12 miles from UCLA
- 70,000 seats
- 260 luxury suites
- 13,000 premium seats
Rose Bowl
- 26 miles from UCLA
- 90,000 seats
- 54 luxury suites
- 1,200 premium seats
Whether the move benefits the university or UCLA's football program, the push back is undeniable. Fans, new and old, are completely against the reported deal, citing the program's history at the Rose Bowl and "soullessness" of SoFi.
Regardless of what happens ahead of next season. This is yet another domino falling in a truly murky UCLA era.
Make sure to bookmark UCLA Bruins On SI to get all your daily UCLA Bruins news, analysis and more!
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @UCLAInsideronSI and @cmorenoNBA to keep up with every story surrounding UCLA athletics!
Please let us know your thoughts on this when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.