UCLA Nearing Deal to Play Home Games Away From Rose Bowl

UCLA will play its home games at SoF Stadium at some point. I don''t love it but it makes sense.



SoFi Stadium:

- 12 miles to UCLA

- 70,000 seats

- 260 luxury suites and 13,000 premium seats



Rose Bowl:

- 26 miles to UCLA

- 90,000 seats

- 54 luxury suites and 1,200 premium seats