Bruins Fans Ecstatic Following Duo-Commit Thursday

Boom !!!!! UCLA lands 4 star DL Carter Gooden. Gooden is the #1 overall recruit in the state of Massachusetts & is the #9 ranked DL in the nation according to 247. The 6'4 260 lb Gooden adds to a UCLA class already ranked in the top 25 for 2026.@UCLAFootball 🐻🐻🐻🐻 pic.twitter.com/IiwjFGnJyC