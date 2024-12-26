3 Players From Gonzaga UCLA Must Be Prepared For
The UCLA Bruins are set to take on the No. 14 Gonzaga Bulldogs as they return to action on Saturday, looking to redeem their loss to North Carolina. It will be a tall task, as Gonzaga has some pieces that will run through the Bruins if not given the proper attention on defense.
The Bruins will enter Saturday's matchup with a 10-2 record, while Gonzaga sits at 9-3, both teams leading the way in their respective conferences. The Bruins have a strong point differential lead compared to their opponents in recent games, but these three Bulldogs will pose the most fight for UCLA.
The first player the Bruins need to isolate on the offense is senior forward Graham Ike. Ike has been lethal for the Bulldogs through 12 games this season, leading the way in average points per game (15.5) and rebounds per game (6.6).
The 6-foot-9, 250-pounder has been able to put the Bulldogs on his back this season when it comes to landing those nine victories. Averaging 18.9 minutes of time on the court, Ike has been a threat to any team he has faced and does the kind of damage he does in less than 20 minutes, on average.
Though Ike is not the only scary player for the Bulldogs, he does lead the way, given his four years of experience. Another Bulldog the Bruins need to keep on the leash is senior guard Ryan Nembhard. Averaging the most time on the court for the Bulldogs at 36 minutes, the Bruins will get their fair share of Nembhard on Saturday.
On the season, Nembhard averages 11.8 points, but the main calling to his game is the amount of assists he lands. His quick feet and exceptional ball control make Nembhard a hard guy to get the ball from. Nembhard leads Gonzaga in average assists per game with 10.2.
The third player that poses the biggest threat against UCLA is sophomore forward Braden Huff. Huff sits right behind Ike as the second main shooter on the team, averaging 12.7 points per game.
Huff's average time on the court sits at 18.8 minutes, and similar to Ike, can bring the heat in those 18 minutes. In his last two games, Huff has 34 points and nine rebounds and played in 20 minutes each. His stamina and ability to get the ball around to his teammates complete the scary trifecta that the Bulldogs possess.
As for UCLA, it means beating the odds, as they currently are listed as the underdogs against the Bulldogs. But, like UCLA did earlier this season, defying the odds may just be the theme for this talented basketball squad.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @UCLAInsideronSI and @tcav30 and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.