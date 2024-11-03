4 Bruins to Watch in Basketball Season Opener
No. 22 UCLA meen's basketball begins its 2024-25 season on Monday when it hosts Rider on Monday.
With several new additions, returners stepping into larger roles and veterans looking to add some hardware before all is said and done, there's a ton of promise with this year's Bruins team.
Let's take a look at some of the key players fans should watch for in Monday's contest:
G Skyy Clark
Clark was one of the six transfers Coach Mick Cronin brought in this offseason, and he's expected to have a huge impact on this year's squad.
The star transfer has been on a positive trajectory throughout his young collegiate career, making a huge leap last year after transferring to Louisville from Illinois. He went from averaging just 7.0 points a game as a freshman to 13.2 as a Cardinal, appearing in 29 games (28 starts) with Louisville after playing just 13 games as a freshman.
Clark will be part of a very deep Bruins backcourt, and his presence will be key for younger guards and their development.
C Aday Mara
Mara made just eight starts in his freshman season, seeing just 9.6 minutes per game. But the colossal 7-foot-3 center is expected to take on a much more impactful role in Year 2.
Of course, he will be playing behind star transfer center Tyler Bilodeau, but with such rare size, Mara has to be utilized this season.
Expect a big game from Mara on Monday.
G Trent Perry
UCLA's top freshman has tremendous upside, but with the aforementioned depth at the guard position, he may merely be a rotational piece for the Bruins this season. But nonetheless, the experience will be valuable.
Perry could see a lot of action against a much inferior Rider team on Monday, making for a great opportunity to showcase what he brings to this squad in what will be his first official outing as a Bruin.
G Dylan Andrews
Andrews had a very promising sophomore campaign, having averaged nearly 13 points per game while playing in all but one of the Bruins' 33 contests. He started in every appearance.
Andrews is perhaps the most highly-anticipated returner on this team and has a chance to take the next step and become one of the best point guards in the Big Ten.
