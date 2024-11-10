4 Bruins to Watch in Boston University Game
UCLA will need to bounce back from its upset loss to New Mexico on Monday when it hosts Boston University on Monday.
Some Bruins shined while others weren't nearly as present in the loss. For those who excelled, they will need to build on that last outing, while those who performed poorly will need to step it up in this third game of the season.
Here are the Bruins you will want to keep an eye out for in Monday's contest:
F Tyler Bilodeau
There probably won't be a UCLA game this season where all eyes won't be on Bilodeau, the Bruins' star transfer forward.
Bilodeau turned in a game-high 23 points in Friday's loss while adding an impressive 15 rebounds. It was another standout performance for the first-year Bruin, and one fans will be hoping he carries into Monday.
G Sebastian Mack
Mack was one of those Bruins who was rather underwhelming in Friday's game against New Mexico. While he saw less than 10 minutes of play, the rising sophomore was only able to post 2 points. He also turned the ball over three times.
Mack will need to have a much better outing on Monday, and for him to continue to make the climb in his second year, he's going to need to wash away that poor display in Game 2.
G Dylan Andrews
Andrews simply could not take care of the ball on Friday. The junior guard turned the ball over six times in the loss and also struggled to find the bottom of the net, going 2-of-6 from the field, including 0-for-3 from deep.
It was an uncharacteristic performance from the veteran and one that he, too, will need to put behind him.
G Trent Perry
Perry was one of the few bright spots for the Bruins in Friday's loss, finishing with the second-most points on the team with 8, while adding three boards and two assists. His only field goal came from behind the arc, with most of his points coming at the free throw line. Even so, he proved to be more reliable than most of his teammates in the loss.
The freshman played over 22 minutes in the contest and should continue to be granted heavy playing time.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @UCLAInsideronSI and @tcav30 and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.