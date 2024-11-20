4 Bruins to Watch in Idaho State Game
UCLA will be looking for a third straight victory when it hosts Idaho State on Wednesday night.
Some Bruins thrived in the team's latest win over Lehigh, while others are going to need to step it up, especially as Big Ten play nears.
Let's take a look at four Bruins to watch for in Wednesday's matchup:
G Eric Dailey Jr.
Dailey has been on a tear, leaving his mark in just about all areas of the game. He comes off a stellar performance against Lehigh in which he led the Bruins with 17 points while bringing down 10 boards for the double-double.
The transfer wing has been incredibly consistent for this Bruins team and will need to continue to be for this team to excel.
It will be interesting to see if he builds off this latest outing on Wednesday.
G Dominick Harris
Harris is a player who has struggled for the Bruins so far this season, shooting just 1-for-11 from deep so far this year, despite actually being one of the better shooteers on the team.
The transfer guard just needs to keep shooting; at some point, the ball will start to go in, and when it does, he could get into a rhythm that would be fun to watch.
C Aday Mara
Mara comes off a career game, having dropped a career-best 16 points in the Bruins' win over Lehigh. He also grabbed six boards and did all of this in just 13 minutes.
It was the first time this season that Mara was truly utilized as a contributor, and considering this latest display, he should get more minutes against Idaho State.
We'll see if that ends up being the case.
G Lazar Stefanovic
Stefanovic was rather underwhelming against Lehigh, going just 1-of-4 from the field.
It was a surprising outing for the veteran Bruins guard, who had just turned in 13 points against Boston University the game before. He needs to find consistency, but that needs to start with a bounce-back performance against Idaho State on Wednesday.
Wednesday's contest at Pauley Pavilion is set for 8 p.m. PST, 11 p.m. EST.
