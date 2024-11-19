What to Know About UCLA Hoops' Next Opponent, Idaho State
UCLA men's basketball is riding a two-game win streak and will be looking to build on it when it hosts Idaho State on Wednesday.
The Bengals are not a team the Bruins can overlook -- earlier this month, they gave UCLA's most bitter rival, USC, a run for its money. The Trojans won by just 6 points and outscored Idaho State by just 3 points in each half.
The Bengals were close to pulling off an upset in their previous game, their season opener, as well, having taken Arizona State to the wire, ultimately falling to the Sun Devils by just 7. That same Arizona State team gave No. 6 Gonzaga some trouble on Nov. 10 -- it was tied with the Bulldogs at halftime before losing by just 8 points.
Idaho State has rebounded from those two losses. It, too, is on a two-game win streak and will be searching for a thrd straight win of its own.
There are a couple of areas the Bruins can expose the Bengals in, though. The first is their abysmal lack of production from beyond the arc -- Idaho State has gone just 22-of-84 from deep so far this season, just 26.2%. It also struggles in the turnover department, as the team averages 12.5 turnovers a game.
UCLA, of course, has thrived at forcing turnovers as of late, having forced a total of 38 in its last two contests.
The Bengals are led by redshirt sophomore guard Dylan Darling, who is averaging 13.0 points per game and 5.8 assists so far this year.
Darling transferred to Idaho State this past offseason after spending two years at Washington State. He received a medical redshirt last year after suffering a season-ending injury in practice.
The Bengals also have a versatile threat in senior guard Jake O'Neil, who is averaging 11.8 points per game and 8.5 rebounds. Down low, their big men are led by senior forward Isaiah Griffin, who is averaging 11.8 points as well, along with 5.5 rebounds.
Idaho State is coached by Ryan Looney, who has had just one winning season during his previous five years at the helm.
Wednesday's game should be a good challenge for the Bruins, who haven't had much of one since their loss to New Mexico.
The contest is set for 8 p.m. PST, 11 p.m. EST.
