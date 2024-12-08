4 Bruins to Watch in UCLA's Game Against Oregon
UCLA has a huge game on Sunday as it prepares to take on one of the top teams in the Big Ten, Oregon.
It will need to be a full team effort if the Bruins hope to pull off the road win.
Let's take a look at the UCLA players you'll want to watch for in Sunday's matchup:
Kobe Johnson
Johnson has been underperforming lately, averaging just 3.5 points in the Bruins' last two contests. He made just one field goal in each of those games.
Johnson's season, as a whole, hasn't really been anything to write home about, as he has only posted two double-digit scoring outings.
The first-year Bruin needs to get in a rhythm, and if that begins in Sunday's game, it will only help UCLA's chances.
Sebastian Mack
Mack had a stellar performance against Washington on Tuesday, scoring 16 points, which was tied for the most of any Bruin. He also grabbed five boards and dished out three assists.
"He’s been great all year," said UCLA coach Mick Cronin after the win. "He’s been the only consistent offensive threat for us on the perimeter. He still needs to improve on the defensive end, but it’s nice to have somebody like him who can create offense for us when we’re struggling.”
Don't be surprised if this strong outing carries over into Sunday.
Aday Mara
Mara continues to be inconsistent this season, but he's due for a big game. The sophomore center recorded just 4 points in the win over Washington, playing 14 minutes in total.
Mara does continue to be a defensive presence, having recorded two blocks in the win. Offensively, though, he needs to be more impactful in the scoring column, especially considering his size.
Tyler Bilodeau
Bilodeau continues to be the Bruins' best player. The junior forward is leading the team in scoring with 14.1 points per game.
He had 16 against Washington, and nearly finished the game with a double-double, bringing down nine boards.
When playing tough opponents like Oregon, your best players need to play their best. Sunday's contest will be key for Bilodeau, whose scoring will be heavily relied on.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @UCLAInsideronSI and @tcav30 and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.