Much at Stake in UCLA Bruins' Massive Matchup With Oregon
The UCLA Bruins got off to a rather rough start this season, losing their second game of the year to New Mexico and falling out of the top 25 as a result.
However, slowly but surely, UCLA has been righting the ship.
The Bruins have reeled off six consecutive wins since that stunning loss to the Lobos, most recently defeating the Washington Huskies in a rather impressive showing.
What's more, it was a Big Ten opponent.
But now, UCLA is preparing to face its stiffest test yet, as it will battle the Oregon Ducks in Eugene on Sunday night.
This is an absolutely pivotal matchup for the Bruins, as the result will tell us an awful lot about where the team stands at the current point in time.
We know UCLA is talented. The squad imported a bunch of impressive transfers during the offseason, including its two leading scorers Tyler Bilodeau and Eric Dailey.
However, there is also no question that the Bruins have looked rather raw at times this season, which is to be expected given the influx of new pieces.
A grace period needs to be provided for UCLA to gel, but now, with Oregon on tap and matchups with the North Carolina Tar Heels and Gonzaga Bulldogs also upcoming, the Bruins are running out of time to make things work.
UCLA needs to started showing serious progression now before it's too late.
Things go by fast. The college basketball season is no exception. It won't be long before it's February, and by that point, we will all know exactly what type of squad the Bruins are and whether or not they will be NCAA Tournament-worthy.
It's important for UCLA to start stacking up signature wins. The victory over Washington was nice, but it won't move the needle all that much, especially if the Bruins fail to deliver in their upcoming stretch.
The Ducks are ranked 12th in the nation. They are undefeated. They already own a pair of wins over ranked opponents, most recently downing the ninth-ranked Alabama Crimson Tide.
If UCLA can stop Oregon in its tracks on Sunday evening, it will announce to the world that it is very serious about contending in March.
