Podcast: Expectations for UCLA's Top New Transfer, Donovan Dent
The UCLA Bruins made a huge splash in the transfer portal by acquiring Riverside, California native and former New Mexico Lobos point guard, Donovan Dent. He will be the starting point guard, seeking to turn this UCLA team into a top Big Ten contender with Final Four aspirations.
In this episode of the UCLA Bruins Insider Podcast, UCLA Bruins On SI beat writer Tom Cavanaugh gives a take on what Dent's expectations are for his senior season and only year in Westwood. There is a lot of hype regarding his transfer move, but the production and winning aspects must follow.
You can watch the episode below:
Dent is coming off his best season in three years with New Mexico and head coach Richard Pitino. He was the only player in Division I to average over 20 points (20.4) and more than five assists per game (6.4). He was an elite scoring talent who could also create productive chances for his teammates.
Starting all 35 games at the point guard position, Dent helped lead the Lobos to a Mountain West regular season title and a second-round appearance in the NCAA Tournament. He is already comfortable being the spark plug to a team, and that is exactly what he will do with the Bruins.
The expectations set for Dent may not include a higher scoring average than last year. Being able to average 20-plus points in the Big Ten is much more difficult than those numbers in the Mountain West. The Big Ten is just a better defensive conference with more hard-nosed basketball being played.
If Dent is able to give UCLA anywhere from 13-17 points per game on roughly 12-14 shots per contest, that will be a huge step up from the lack of production at the point guard position from last year. Not to mention, if Dent can dish out about the same five or six assists per game, this team will be different.
At the end of the day, the numbers do not mean a thing. If Dent is contributing in a key way to winning games and is delivering the right plays to help UCLA be a top contender and pull out some tough Big Ten battles, that is all that is required of the star point guard.
