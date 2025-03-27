Bruins Lose Key Starter to Transfer Portal
UCLA men's basketball took another hit through the transfer portal this week, this time losing a key starter.
On3's Jamie Shaw reported on Wednesday that guard Dylan Andrews has entered the transfer portal. He becomes the third Bruin to enter the portal this week, following forwards Devin Williams and William Kyle III.
This latest move should sting for Bruins fans, but it shouldn't come as too much of a surprise. The veteran's scoring production dropped immensely this past season -- after averaging a team-leading 12.9 points per game in his sophomore campaign, he averaged just 6.9 this season, as he saw a significant decrease in his minutes, which went from 35.2 a game to 24.8.
The three-year Bruin struggled to find consistency this season, and quite frankly, it hurt his team. When Andrews was on, so was his team.
Barring any changes, Andrews' last game as a Bruin would have been in a scoreless effort, as he failed to connect on just two field goal attempts in 22 minutes of play against Tennessee in the second round of the NCAA Tournament.
There's hope for UCLA to make its own moves in the portal, as it was very effectively able to do last offseason. Some may not see this past season as a success, but in the grand scheme of things, it was progress, and with or without Andrews, this team can continue to build and come back improved.
“Look, we restored us back to where we need to be in the NCAA Tournament," said UCLA coach Mick Cronin after the loss to Tennessee. "We had the 4 seed in the Big Ten Tournament, out of 18 teams. After having almost no NIL and having to go to Europe to try to find cheap players, in a debacle, and fighting through it last year and finishing fifth.
"If we didn't have to do that, it put us a year behind, so I thought – this group of guys did as good as they could do. I thought Eric's [Dialey Jr.] injury and Will [Kyle] had to have a little surgery in the middle of the season threw us off, but this group of guys, you know, Aday [Mara] improved. You have a team where literally your four most important players are transfers. They came together and had a heck of a year.”
