UCLA's Dylan Andrews' Value Has Been Evident Over Last Four Games
UCLA junior guard Dylan Andrews has really turned a corner after struggling for a considerable period of time.
Andrews had averaged just 2.3 points per game from Dec. 21 through Jan. 13, a six-game stretch that included the Bruins' four straight losses and narrow loss to North Carolina.
Since then, though, the veteran has averaged 11 points during UCLA's current four-game win streak, while also turning it up in the assists column, posting a season-high seven assists in the team's upset of then No. 18 Wisconsin and six in the Bruins' most recent win over USC.
There's no question that UCLA's recent success is largely due to Andrews' play as of late.
"Look, I think he's [Andrews] playing better," said UCLA coach Mick Cronin when he spoke to reporters on Wednesday. "I mean, Dylan, he's playing well. Got to give him credit. Obviously, he had a rough start to the season. I think his experience is coming through right now. Maybe I'm coaching him better, but I give him all the credit, though. He's playing better.
"And I think that his cramping could have easily, and almost, cost us the game [against USC]. Him cramping up. It cost us the game at Villanova last year, for sure. He went out the last 8 minutes. Now you're out there in the last 5 with a team, really well-coached team -- Coach [Eric] Musselman has been around now. He saw it. So now, he's trapping us all over. He saw -- he don't know why Andrews isn’t in the game, so he's trapping us. The ability to give him the ball in a pick and roll where he's a scoring threat; a lot of things you miss when he's not out there in the last 5 minutes of a tough game on the road. So, hopefully that's not an issue the rest of the year.”
It's evident that when Andrews excels, UCLA excels. Every time he has scored in double figures this season, the Bruins have won. His most points scored in a loss this year was 7 -- he has averaged just 3 points in their six losses.
For UCLA to overcome No. 16 Oregon on Thursday, it will likely need another big game from Andrews.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @UCLAInsideronSI and @tcav30 and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.