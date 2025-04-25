UCLA Bruins Insider Podcast: Bruins G Eyeing Position Change
The UCLA Bruins have made several key additions to next year's roster and one returner may be altering his original position to a more natural one for the upcoming season.
A recent report stated that guard Eric Dailey Jr. is looking to move into more of a small forward role for the Bruins next season and has raised his expectations as to what Pauley Pavilion should look like on game days.
In this episode of the UCLA Bruins Insider Podcast, UCLA Bruins On SI beat writer Tom Cavanaugh breaks down a report from Los Angeles Times UCLA beat writer Ben Bolch, who spoke with Dailey when he and guard Trent Perry addressed the media following the grand opening of the UCLA NIL Store on Wednesday.
You can watch the episode below:
With the losses of seniors Kobe Johnson and Lazar Stefanovic, the Bruins are seeking someone to fill the starting lineup at the three position. Dailey says he is most comfortable assuming that role.
"It’s my natural position," Dailey said. "We kind of played a little small-ball with Tyler [Bilodeau] at the five last year, and with our new recruits coming in, we’ve got more size at the forward and power forward positions."
Dailey averaged a career-high 11.4 points on 50.7% shooting with 4.0 rebounds and 1.7 assists per contest. After one season at Oklahoma State, the Palmetto, Florida native made his move to UCLA, becoming an instant difference maker, starting all 33 games that he played in.
At 6-8, 230 pounds, Dailey was listed as a guard this past season but also assumed the role of a power forward in many games. As he mentioned, given the minimal size that the Bruins had last year, Dailey had to step into that role and still succeeded.
Dailey will not be able to transition to the small forward position as UCLA added forward Xavier Booker and center Steven Jamerson II to help in the post. It will be less of Dailey's job to control the paint as he will be able to work the perimeter and score on all three levels a bit more.
