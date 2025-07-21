3 Potential 2026 NBA Draft Options from UCLA
From the looks of it, the 2026 NBA Draft class seems to be a loaded one.
And with the majority of UCLA Bruins entering this upcoming season as seasoned veterans, is there a chance that more than one player can sneak into the draft discussion?
We talked about how Donovan Dent is already on the radar and continues to rise even before the season has started — but what about the other players?
This season has opened the door for a lot of opportunity for the roster, and Dent’s presence may just be the straw that stirs the drink in Westwood. So let’s run through a few of the remaining players and see where they stack up.
Xavier Booker
You’ve heard the chatter about Booker. Now it’s up to him to live up to it.
Booker has the tools to be great. Elite athleticism. A rangy jumpshot. Can create explosive plays. Solid on the defensive end. But in the end, it was all about the minutes. Booker never got the run he needed when he was enrolled at Michigan State.
College basketball analyst Jon Rothstein seems to think Booker’s arrival in Westwood could open the floodgates — for both the Bruins and his career.
With his skillset, you’ve got an automatic first-round draft pick. It’s just about executing that skillset, which has avoided him thus far.
Obviously, in today’s NBA, teams seem to deduct points on your prospect profile depending on your age. The older you are, the less room there is to grow — and the more scouts wonder if your game has already peaked.
But since we haven’t seen much of Booker in his college career, the book is far from closed.
Eric Dailey Jr.
Dailey may be the ultimate key here. Depending on how he performs this season, a trip to the draft could be on the table.
He’s a solid athlete with a consistent jumpshot, and his head is on a swivel on the defensive end. Not only that — he can drive the ball with force, creating ample opportunities for not just himself but for the guys around him.
It’s hard to say if he’s a first-round talent, but the potential to be an NBA player is there. With his defensive instincts, it’s hard to turn that down. Defense is a lost art in today’s game, and if you can hold your own on that end of the floor, NBA coaches will find room for you.
Jamar Brown
This one might be a reach, but Brown’s shooting will keep him alive in draft conversations.
The one issue? Athleticism. He moves at a snail’s pace, and that could impact him both offensively and defensively.
He’s got a tremendously slow first step. But there’s definitely an opportunity for Brown to be used as either a decoy or a spot-up shooter.
He was one of the nation’s top catch-and-shoot 3-point threats — and also ranked 29th in the country in free-throw shooting.
Ultimately, how he does this season will determine whether or not he's ready to take the next step. If he finds himself anywhere near Draft discourse, it'll be in the second round. He's older than most of the 2026 class, and it's unlikely that scouts will be chomping at the bit to see him.
