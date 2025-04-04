UCLA Lands Two-Time All-Summit League G
UCLA men's basketball has reason to celebrate again.
Just a week after landing former New Mexico guard Donovan Dent, the Bruins have earned the commitment of transfer guard Jamar Brown from Kansas City, as first reported by On3.
Brown was one of the top players in the Summit League the past two seasons.
As a senior this season, he averaged 17.0 points per game, 7.4 rebounds and 1.6 steals. He shot 45.3% from the field and 40.2% from deep on an average of 5.8 attempts from beyond the arc.
Brown caught fire at the end of the season, averaging 21.8 points in his last five games, including a 27-point outing in the Roos' last game of the season, a Summit League Tournament loss to Omaha, a team that made the NCAA Tournament and won the conference tournament and the regular-season conference title.
He started 29 of 30 games for the Roos.
Brown also led the Summit League in free-throw percentage, having shot nearly 90% from the line on 4.0 attempts a game.
He also shined in the Roos' third game of the season when they fell to an Iowa State team that would earn a 3 seed in the NCAA Tournament. Brown dropped 20 points, going 8-13 from the field, including three made 3-pointers.
Brown would be named to the All-Summit Second Team for his efforts.
The year prior, he shined as a freshman, averaging 15.0 points per game, 6.1 rebounds and 1.0 steals, starting in all 32 of the Roos' contests. He received first-team All-Summit League honors and was named the conference's Newcomer of the Year. He had spent the previous two seasons with Phoenix College, where he was the 2022-23 NJCAA Division II Region I Player of the Year.
Brown would greatly complement Dent, with the former New Mexico star at the 2 and Brown likely serving as the starting wing -- as of now.
It's clear that UCLA is prioritizing smaller schools in its hunt for transfers, which wasn't quite the case last year.
So far, the Bruins have done an admirable job trying to make up for its losses, continuing to put themselves in a position that fans should feel content with at this point in the offseason.
What should be next on the agenda is replenishing the frontcourt, given the losses of Aday Mara, William Kyle III and Devin Williams.
