Former Bruin Reaches New, Full-Time Deal in Rookie Season
Former UCLA guard Jaylen Clark is here to stay in the NBA as he reached a new deal with the Minnesota Timberwolves in his rookie season. The club announced the signing on Thursday.
Per ESPN's Shams Charania, it's a fully-guaranteed, two-year deal. Clark is now a full-time NBA player for the first time.
Up until this point, Clark was on a two-way contract, which allows players to split their time between the NBA team and the G-League affiliate. He will do away with the minor league basketball, finding a home in Minnesota for the next two seasons.
Clark's contract makes room for 2021 first-round pick and free agent, Bones Hyland, who will be signed to a two-way deal. The former Bruin is also extremely deserving of the new contract in his own right, displaying incredible growth in his first full month of NBA play.
Clark broke into the NBA in late January after starting the year with the G-League's Iowa Wolves. Through 18 games, Clark is averaging 4.9 points on 44.9% shooting with 1.4 rebounds in just over 15 minutes per game. He posted a career-high 17 points against the Houston Rockets back in early February.
After playing in 90 games over a three-year career in Westwood, Clark was drafted in the second round (53rd) in the 2023 NBA Draft. He averaged a career-high 13 points with 6.0 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game in his third and final season with UCLA.
Once again, a former Bruin is making their mark at the highest level. Clark is extremely deserving of the new standard deal with his work ethic, and positive attitude that seems to resonate with his teammates.
The Timberwolves' social media posted a clip of star Anthony Edwards and the rest of the team congratulating Clark on the full-time deal. Ironically, they were practicing at Clark's former bitter rival, USC, before their West Coast meeting with the Los Angeles Lakers on Thursday.
Ever since joining the rotation one month ago, Clark has done nothing but impress Minnesota's organzation, giving them no other choice to make him a full-time NBA player. His presence and production at the highest level will only increase as he continues to gain valuable experience.
