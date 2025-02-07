Former UCLA Star Produces Impressive Showing in Just 10th NBA Game
Former UCLA star Jaylen Clark got a late start to his first NBA season.
The Minnesota Timberwolves guard missed his entire first professional season with a ruptured Achilles and would finally make his NBA debut last month.
On Thursday, in what was just his 10th game in the league, Clark thrived from beyond the arc, going 4-of-6 from deep in the Timberwolves' 127-114 win over the Houston Rockets. He finished with a season-high 17 points, the first game of his NBA career that he scored in double figures.
Clark played just 19 minutes in the contest, yet finished as Minnesota's second leading scorer behind All-Star Anthony Edwards, who dominated with 41 points.
Going into Thursday's game, Clark had been averaging just 3.4 points per game.
"This type of basketball reminds me a lot of when I was at UCLA my freshman year," Clark told reporters after the game. "I played for [Mick] Cronin, and he was kind of how guys say, 'non-mistake' basketball when you're a young guy. So, I've dealt with figuring out how to play without turning it over, having to score, do all that stuff. So, it really helped prepare me when I hit that adversity my freshman year, and it's translating now."
Minnesota selected Clark in the second round of the 2023 NBA Draft and would sign him to a two-way contract.
That followed what was the best season of his collegiate career, in which he averaged 13 points per game, 6.0 rebounds, 1.9 assists and 2.6 steals, which led the Pac-12. He made the All-Pac-12 Second Team, received Pac-12 All-Defense honors for the second-straight season and was named the conference's Defensive Player of the Year.
Clark spent three seasons with the Bruins, helping lead them to a regular season conference title and an appearance in the Final Four.
Clark has averaged around 17 minutes of playing time in his last six contests, and his performance on Thursday should grant him even more time on the floor moving forward.
The UCLA faithful should be quite pleased to see their former star blossoming after facing the major setback he did.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @UCLAInsideronSI and @tcav30 and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.