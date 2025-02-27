All Bruins

Boston Celtics Need More From Former Bruin

Former UCLA Bruin and current Boston Celtic guard Jrue Holiday has been a tad inconsistent over the Boston Celtics' last few games.

Feb 26, 2025; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Boston Celtics guard Jrue Holiday (4) dribbles in the first half against the Detroit Pistons at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images
Feb 26, 2025; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Boston Celtics guard Jrue Holiday (4) dribbles in the first half against the Detroit Pistons at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images
The Boston Celtics, the defending NBA champions, were stunned by the Detroit Pistons on Wednesday.

Boston is the second-best team in the Eastern Conference, but the Pistons are one of the hottest teams in the NBA. Detroit and the Cleveland Cavaliers are the only teams to have not lost since the trade deadline.

The Celtics' starters seemed all out of sort, especially former UCLA Bruin guard Jrue Holiday.

Holiday concluded his game with 4 points, six assists and two rebounds while competing in 31 minutes on the court. This has been the type of production the former Bruin has provided the Celtics since the change of the calendar.

Besides the one game this month where Holiday dropped 14 points against the New York Knicks, Holiday has been rather inconsistent when it comes to his shooting. In his last 10 games, Holiday has only been able to drop double-digit points on two occasions, and it has seemingly come back to haunt the Celtics.

Even on Boston's recent winning streak, one that was ended by the Pistons, Holiday has averaged 7.8 points per game. For comparison, Holiday has averaged 11 points a game all season long and has since seen more shots miss the basket. The former UCLA guard has a career field-goal percentage of 46.2%.

Now on the back half of his long NBA career, perhaps Holiday is switching his approach to how he plays the game. At 34 years old, Holiday has a ton of superstar talent on the roster who can get involved, which could be the reason behind the lack of success when he shoots the ball.

Holiday is averaging just above his career average in rebounds this season with 4.3 and has seen his assisting game improve. While the shots have not provided much to the offense when they come from Holiday, the veteran continues to prove why he deserves a spot on the roster.

Going into the former Bruin's next game, the 3-point shot will need to improve. Against the Pistons, Holiday put up zero made threes in five attempts. Given that the Cavaliers are next up on the schedule for Boston, the offense will need to get more out of Holiday down the stretch if it wants to keep winning games.

