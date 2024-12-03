Bruins Junior Guard Eager to Start Big Ten Play
The UCLA Bruins (6-1) are preparing for their first-ever Big Ten matchup this Tuesday as they will host the Washington Huskies (6-1) at Pauley Pavilion. It will be the first matchup between these two teams in their new conference after coming over from the Pac-12 a year ago.
Transfer junior forward Tyler Bilodeau was apart of the Pac 12 last year as a member of Oregon State and is excited for his first Big Ten battle with his new team. Bilodeau spoke to the media ahead of Monday's practice and spoke on how his team has grown and is eager for this game.
I think we've grown a lot," Bilodeau said. "Every day in practice I feel like we've been getting better on both ends of the floor. Obviously, we've been pretty good defensively, I think, these past games, but as competition grows, we got to just keep working on that. Emphasizing our defense and then just try to get good shots, get the best shots we can in our offense. So looking forward to it,"
With Bilodeau being a part of the former conference of both of these schools last year, he is very familiar with what the Huskies bring to the table, but they have a new head coach with a litter of new players. Bilodeau mentions transfer senior forward Great Osobor, who is the Huskies' best player.
"New coaching staff, newer team than last year; they got some really good pieces," Bilodeau said. "Just got to contain their -- Great Osobor is a great player; we got to contain him and just play our game. Focus on what we can do, learn from the New Mexico game, and come out hard."
Bilodeau is the team's leading scorer and rebounder at 13.9 points and 5.7 rebounds per game. He is looking to have a First Team All-Big Ten season and it starts on Tuesday night against a team that he has played against the past two seasons. It will be a great opportunity for him to show his skills.
