Former Bruin Faces Insurmountable Challenge Without Steph Curry
UCLA alum Kevon Looney's quest for his fourth NBA championship took a massive hit despite the Golden State Warriors' Game 1 victory over the Minnesota Timberwolves in Minneapolis.
Superstar playmaker Stephen Curry left the game with a hamstring injury that will force him to miss at least Game 2 of the series if not more according to ESPN's Shams Charania.
"Golden State's Stephen Curry has sustained a Grade 1 left hamstring strain and will be ruled out for Game 2 against Minnesota on Thursday, sources tell ESPN," Charania reported. "It's the first strained muscle of Curry's career, so exact return timetable is unclear due to first rehab like this."
Curry's absence will be felt, and his presence and propensity to hit the most soul-draining shot any true fan of the NBA could experience helped open up the offense for others like Buddy Hield, Jimmy Butler, and Draymond Green to eat. Those three combined for 62 points in Game 1.
Charania reported shortly after that "the Warriors expect Stephen Curry to miss at least one week with the Grade 1 left hamstring strain, sources tell ESPN. An exact return will be based on how their All-NBA guard responds to rehab with his first muscle strain."
Curry, who only played 13 minutes, scored 13 points with Gary Payton II making up most of the minutes Curry missed.
Looney played 14 minutes as he may be called to play more, especially as Minnesota appears to be going on the attack.
Without Curry, the Timberwolves may go with more Naz Reid on the inside while Anthony Edwards and company continue to make this happen on the perimeter. Thus, Looney may be required to help the Warriors' interior defense.
Despite the bad news, the Warriors' spirits remain strong, with Draymond Green addressing the concerns.
"We know what Jimmy's capable of," Green told reporters on Tuesday. "Jimmy's capable of carrying a team. He carried a team to the Finals twice. We won't panic. We'll figure out what that means.
"We have the best coaching staff in the NBA. We know they'll put us in a good spot and let us know what our offense looks like without Steph. We've got full confidence in the guys that are on this team that we can make plays and make shots.
"We know we've got a guy that can make that first down in Jimmy. We'll be alright."
Looney helped the Warriors win a play-in matchup with the Memphis Grizzlies before they defeated the Houston Rockets in the first round.
