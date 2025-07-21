How Did UCLA do in 2025 NBA Summer League? Part 2
The 2025 NBA Summer League is officially over, which means a bunch of former UCLA Bruins are done vying for a spot on a professional roster or just reclaiming their spot on the roster as a promising young star on a professional roster.
The Bruins were pretty well-represented in the Las Vegas Summer League, as Jaylen Clark and Amari Bailey played for the Minnesota Timberwolves, Adem Bona played for the Philadelphia 76ers, Jules Bernard for the Golden State Warriors, Moses Brown for the Houston Rockets, Lazar Stefanovic for the Orlando Magic, and Kobe Johnson for the Atlanta Hawks.
With that being said, let's take a look at how the first four of these UCLA alumni faired over the summer.
Kobe Johnson, Atlanta Hawks
Johnson played four games in Las Vegas and averaged 9.0 points, 4.3 rebounds, 1.0 assists and 1.5 steals in 18.6 minutes per game, shooting 53.8% from the field, 33.3% from beyond the arc and 62.5% from the free throw line. The Hawks went 4-1 in the tournament.
The numbers aren't glaring, but they don't show the steady improvement Johnson displayed all throughout the tournament. Frankly, the way Johnson performed moves the former Bruin closer to earning a guaranteed contract with Atlanta. The Hawks overhauled their roster, trying to build a contender in the depleted Eastern Conference. Johnson's skill set alone makes him an ideal player archetype the Hawks have valued for a while.
Adem Bona, Philadelphia 76ers
Bona played just three games in Las Vegas and averaged 7.7 points, 6.3 rebounds, 1.0 assists, 1.0 steals and a staggering 3.7 blocks in 22.2 minutes per game, shooting 55% from the field and 50% from the free throw line. The 76ers went 3-2 in the tournament.
Lazar Stefanovic, Orlando Magic
Lastly, Stefanovic played just two games in Las Vegas and averaged only 1.0 points, 1.5 rebounds and 1.0 steals in 4.4 minutes per game. The Magic went 0-5 in the tournament.
The Charlotte Hornets won the Summer League finals, defeating the Sacramento Kings, 78-83. Many of these former Bruins were vying for a spot on the roster, while others were getting the necessary reps in over the summer to prepare to impact winning in the NBA. If some UCLA alumni aren't signed to guaranteed contracts, they will undoubtedly be playing in the G League.
