UCLA's Kobe Johnson Ends NBA Summer League on High Note
Former UCLA Bruins guard turned Atlanta Hawks undrafted rookie, Kobe Johnson, finished his Las Vegas NBA Summer League on a high note despite the Hawks losing their final game.
Atlanta failed to go through Las Vegas undefeated by losing its final game to the Boston Celtics 101-80. Johnson, off the bench, led the Hawks in scoring amidst an underwhelming team performance. He finished with 14 points, six rebounds, two assists and three steals on 6-of-11 shooting (2-of-4 from deep) in 26 minutes.
Through four games in the summer league, Johnson averaged 9.0 points, 4.3 rebounds, 1.0 assists and 1.5 steals in 18.6 minutes per game. The numbers aren't glaring, but they don't show the steady improvement Johnson displayed all throughout the tournament.
Frankly, the way Johnson performed moves the former Bruin closer to earning a guaranteed contract with Atlanta. The Hawks overhauled their roster, trying to build a contender in the depleted Eastern Conference. Johnson's skill set alone makes him an ideal player archetype the Hawks have valued for a while.
The recipe for building success around Trae Young, Atlanta discovered, is surrounding the All-Star point guard with long, athletic wings like Dyson Daniels and Jalen Johnson (Kobe's brother). That is exactly the type of player Johnson is, but in guard form.
Johnson spent his senior season in Westwood after playing three seasons with the crosstown rival USC Trojans. The 6-foot-6 guard started all 34 games for the Bruins last season and averaged 7.9 points, 5.9 rebounds, 2.9 assists and 1.6 steals per game (led the team) on 29.0 minutes per game. He was selected to the Big Ten All-Defensive team, which is his third time receiving conference all-defensive honors in his career.
His defensive identity alone is what made him attractive to various teams in the draft. He could potentially thrive in the backcourt next to Young, especially if his perimeter shot is falling. Undrafted free agents are a long shot by default, but those who have the skillset and grit that Johnson plays with often find themselves a spot in the modern NBA.
Should Johnson not acquire a guaranteed contract with the Hawks after the summer league, he will undoubtedly be a staple of their G League team and possibly sign for a two-way contract should he continue to improve with the franchise.
