UCLA's Kobe Johnson's Senior Night Will Be Different Than Most
Kobe Johnson made a huge career decision when he chose to spend his final season with the rival team of a program he called home for three seasons.
Johnson, who had been a USC Trojan for three seasons, transferred to UCLA last offseason as one of six transfers the Bruins were able to land.
The senior forward will play the final regular-season game of his collegiate career on Saturday, and ironically, it will be against his former team.
Despite all the emotions that come with Senior Night, Johnson and his team's main focus, of course, will be on coming out on top.
"It's surreal," Johnson said when he addressed the media on Thursday. "It feels like yesterday I was just coming into college, but most importantly, we got to go out there and get the dub. Senior Night's going to come, and it's going to be done just like that. So most importantly, we got to get the 'W.'"
Johnson feels a difference when playing for the Bruins in this rivalry, compared to what it was like being on the other end.
"It's different, for sure, but it's exciting," he said. "This rivalry, for both sides, it's so unique. There's so much energy from both fanbases, but from this side, it's just more passion, I believe. And the fans are more dedicated, and they're into it a lot more."
Saturday will have more narratives surrounding Johnson than other players, particularly other seniors, but he's not looking at it that way.
"I got a little chip on my shoulder for those game days [against USC]," Johnson said. "But for me, recently, it's just another game for me. Try to go out there and get a win and get the best seed possible in the tournament."
Johnson came off the bench for USC in his freshman year but would start 29 games in 33 seasons the following season. He averaged 9.2 points per game, 5.0 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 2.2 steals and would ultimately be selected to the Pac-12's All-Defensive Team.
He did it again the next year, a season in which he averaged 10.9 points per game, 4.6 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 2.2 steals while making 28 starts in 31 games.
Saturday's game is set for 5 p.m. PST, 8 p.m. EST.
