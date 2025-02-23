Bruins' Cronin Still Eyes 500
Mick Cronin stands on the doorstep of history, one win away from joining an exclusive club of college basketball coaches with 500 career victories. That milestone could come this Sunday at Pauley Pavilion, where UCLA will host Ohio State in a crucial Big Ten showdown.
With the national spotlight on Westwood, Cronin has the chance to solidify his place among the game’s elite.
For Cronin, this moment is the culmination of decades of relentless work. His coaching journey began at Murray State, where he quickly built a reputation for developing competitive teams.
Cronin's 13-year tenure at Cincinnati reinforced his status as a coach who could both sustain success and elevate programs. Since arriving at UCLA in 2019, he has restored the Bruins to national prominence, guiding them to postseason runs and instilling a defensive identity that has made them one of the toughest teams in the Big Ten.
That same relentless approach has shaped UCLA into a defensive powerhouse this season. The Bruins lead the conference in steals, averaging 8.4 per game, and rank among the nation’s best in forced turnovers.
Their ability to execute under pressure is evident in their 7-3 record in games decided by five points or fewer. This season alone, UCLA has secured five wins against ranked opponents, including statement victories over No. 14 Michigan State and No. 11 Wisconsin.
At 134-61 in his six seasons at UCLA, Cronin has built a program that thrives on resilience, but Sunday’s game is about more than just adding to the win column. At just 53, he is the youngest active head coach to reach this career tally and one of only 24 active coaches with at least 499 victories.
His impact on the game is undeniable, but securing his 500th win in front of the home crowd would be a defining moment — one that cements his legacy while pushing UCLA forward in a pivotal stretch of the season.
The Bruins, currently 19-8 overall and 10-6 in conference play, are looking to bounce back after a disappointing home loss to Minnesota earlier this week — a setback that hurt their NCAA Tournament resume.
With only four regular-season games remaining, time is running out to improve their seeding. A win this weekend would not only strengthen their postseason positioning but also give Cronin the milestone victory on one of college basketball’s biggest stages.
Whether win No. 500 comes against Ohio State or in the games that follow, Cronin’s legacy is already secure. But on Sunday, he has the chance to make it official — 500 wins and counting.
